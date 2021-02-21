Brooklyn Nets vs LA Clippers Odds & Predictions: NBA picks for Feb 21

The Brooklyn Nets will lock horns with the LA Clippers in a marquee matchup at the Staples Center tonight. Both sides previously clashed in an entertaining 2020-21 NBA season battle with the Nets coming out on top.

As the campaign inches closer to the All-Star break, teams are feeling the pressure to clinch the top spot in their respective conferences for a smoother pathway to the 2021 NBA Finals.

Despite the questions around their lackluster defense, the Brooklyn Nets have been surging ahead in the East with authority (19-12). The Nets are within striking distance of the Sixers and could dethrone them if they can keep the pedal to the floor and win more games.

Meanwhile, the LA Clippers are in a similar position as they are in hot pursuit of the top spot in the West, currently occupying the second-best record (22-9) behind the West-leading Utah Jazz.

The stage has been set as the superstars get ready to rock the hardwood at the Staples Center in a nationally televised game, available in the U.S on ESPN. International fans can live stream the game via the NBA League Pass.

Match Details

Fixture: Brooklyn Nets vs. LA Clippers | NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Sunday, February 21st, 8 PM ET (Monday, February 22nd, 6:30 AM IST)

Venue: Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA

NBA Bets Today: Brooklyn Nets vs. LA Clippers betting odds, lines, and over/under

James Harden #13 of the Brooklyn Nets

Get ready for some fireworks as the revitalized LA Clippers will be rolling out a full-strength roster. Their top duo, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George have returned to their floor duties. Meanwhile, the Brooklyn Nets will once again be without 4x Scoring Champion Kevin Durant in this matchup. However, the Nets are set to feature James Harden and Kyrie Irving along with the usual starting five minus KD.

Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets ensemble has emerged as a powerhouse in the East thanks to not one, not two, but three MVP caliber players donning the Nets jersey this season.

Harden and Irving have proven to be a winning combination in their recent stretch and won't back down against any team in the NBA. The Brooklyn Nets have a tremendous record against the other top contenders in the league and the fierce competition seems to bring out the best in them. The Nets will enter this contest on the back of two strong showings, which saw them beat the Phoenix Suns and the LA Lakers.

The Brooklyn Nets have the best offensive rating in the league and the 26th rated defense in the association. That said, the Nets have been conquering their opponents with ease and have not been bothered with what the stats say about their defense. To put things into perspective, the Nets dominated the team with the best defensive rating in the NBA, surging past the LA Lakers in their previous matchup comfortably.

With Kevin Durant out for this game, the 'Beard' James Harden will once again be the captain of the Nets lineup as they endeavor to sweep the Clippers tonight. Kyrie Irving, his backcourt partner, has been firing on all cylinders and is registering a career year in the process. The game will feature the battle of two top duos as Harden and Irving face off against Leonard and George.

The Brooklyn Nets have defeated the top-5 teams in both the East and West conference, excluding the Portland Trail Blazers who they have not played yet.



Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden have played 6 full games together. pic.twitter.com/bu7JRxavt1 — Anthony Puccio (@APOOCH) February 19, 2021

LA Clippers

The LA Clippers will enter this contest with the second-best offensive rating behind the Brooklyn Nets. The Clippers have fared better on the defensive end and they currently hold the 14th spot in defensive ratings league-wide.

The LA Clippers put the league on notice by defeating the Utah Jazz in their previous matchup. Betting on Ty Lue's to take exact revenge in this matchup could prove to be a winner as they have the motivation to prove their mettle against the new favorites to win it all this season.

Making his 5th #NBAAllStar appearance... Kawhi Leonard of the @LAClippers.



Drafted as the 15th pick in 2011 out of San Diego State, Kawhi is averaging 26.7 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 5.0 APG for the Clippers this season. pic.twitter.com/TRRNUJNLPY — #NBAAllStar (@NBAAllStar) February 19, 2021

Kawhi Leonard is no stranger to pressure moments and big games, boasting a terrific record that backs his case for victory in this matchup. He is coming off a 29-point performance in the win against the Jazz in which he also added 5 boards and 4 assists on the night. Paul George is coming off an injury but could prove to be a difference-maker as he has been shooting the ball with lights out accuracy this season.

Odds:

Brooklyn Nets: +5 (-110)

LA Clippers: -5 (-110)

Moneyline:

Brooklyn Nets: +176

LA Clippers: -210

Over/Under:

Over: 240 (-110)

Under: 240 (-110)

Nets vs Clippers Match Prediction

This marquee matchup could prove to be a thriller as both sides are evenly matched. The Brooklyn Nets have been unbeatable in their recent stretch and their come from behind victory against the Phoenix Suns displayed their offensive prowess. Meanwhile, the LA Clippers will be hungry to avenge their defeat from the earlier clash between these two sides and that could give them an edge in this matchup. The LA Clippers are the favorites to win this game at home.