Brooklyn Nets vs LA Clippers Prediction: Combined starting 5 featuring Kawhi Leonard and Kyrie Irving

The Brooklyn Nets continue their Western Conference road trip and head to Staples Center to face the LA Clippers tonight. Unfortunately, this blockbuster encounter will not feature Kevin Durant in the Nets lineup as he is set to miss yet another game due to a hamstring injury.

This is the second time the LA Clippers and Brooklyn Nets are meeting this season. The first matchup saw the Nets take the victory behind Kyrie Irving's 39-point performance and James Harden's triple-double. Paul George and Kawhi Leonard combined for 59 points and 11 assists in that game but couldn't secure a win for the LA Clippers down the stretch.

Best combined starting 5 between the LA Clippers and the Brooklyn Nets

This might just be an NBA Finals Preview as the LA Clippers and Brooklyn Nets are both title-contenders and are top 3 in their respective conferences. Let's take a look at the combined starting 5 between the LA Clippers and the Brooklyn Nets.

Point Guard - James Harden (Brooklyn Nets)

James Harden led the Brooklyn Nets to a stunning comeback win over the Phoenix Suns

As stated by Kyrie Irving himself, James Harden is officially the Brooklyn Nets' point guard while Irving is playing the role of the shooting guard. Harden's passing and superior playmaking make him a perfect fit for the point guard position. Harden has changed his game drastically to fit in the Brooklyn Nets system. He is deferring to his teammates more often than he was in Houston and is attempting far fewer shots as well.

James Harden tonight:



38 PTS

11 AST

6 REB

63 FG%

45 3P%



Beat the Suns without KD & Kyrie. 👀 pic.twitter.com/IzoxOv70KF — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) February 17, 2021

Harden recently led a Brooklyn Nets team that was missing Irving and Durant, to a 24-point comeback against the Phoenix Suns.

Shooting Guard - Kyrie Irving (Brooklyn Nets)

Kyrie Irving has been in good form for the Brooklyn Nets

Kyrie Irving is dominating in his new position as the starting shooting guard for the Brooklyn Nets. He doesn't need to dedicate his energy and attention to playmaking and can solely focus on getting the team buckets.

Irving is playing at an extremely high level, many analysts have said that this is his best season so far, and his efficiency from the floor is unmatched.

Kyrie Irving tonight:



40 PTS

68 FG%

81 3P% (9 3PM)



Unreal efficiency. 🤯🔥 pic.twitter.com/I4OD4uwr4a — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) February 16, 2021

Irving is one of the best guards in the NBA and his handles, along with his stellar shooting, can break down any defense in the league.