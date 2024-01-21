Brooklyn Nets vs LA Clippers: Predictions and betting tips | January 21, 2024 

The Brooklyn Nets face the LA Clippers on Sunday at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. They will play each other for the second time this season, with the Clippers winning the first contest by 100-93 on November 8.

The tipoff is at 3:30 p.m. ET, with local broadcasts available on Bally Sports SC for home coverage and YES Network for away TV. The game will be available for live streaming on FuboTV and NBA League Pass with a free trial that gives NBA TV access for a week.

The Nets (17-24) are 11th in the East and 4th in the Atlantic division. They will continue their West road trip after splitting their last two. They blew out the LA Lakers 130-112 on Friday in their last game. Cam Thomas led them in points off the bench with 33 points including a +12 rating for the game.

The Clippers (26-14) are 4th in the West and 1st in the Pacific division. On Tuesday, they beat the OKC Thunder, their in-conference rivals who are 2nd in the West, at home 128-117. Paul George took over the second half, sinking three 3-pointers in the fourth to finish with a game-high 38 points.

Brooklyn Nets vs LA Clippers prediction, previews and betting tips

Moneyline: Nets (+410) vs. Clippers (-500)

Spread: Nets (+11) vs. Clippers (-10.5)

Total(O/U): Nets (O 226.5) vs. Clippers (U 226.5)

Brooklyn Nets vs LA Clippers preview

The Nets have had a rough stretch of 11 games, losing nine. Their offensive rating dropped from 115.9 (16th) to 111.4, while their defensive rating, 117.2 (20th), improved to 116.8, culminating in a net - 5.4 rating.

They are among the teams shooting in high volumes of three in 40.4 attempts on 36.3% (16th). Mikal Bridges is playing well averaging 21.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

The Clippers continue to dominate after winning eight of their last 10 games. They are on a six-game home winning streak, boasting a 120.4 offensive rating (5th) and 39.6% 3-point shooting, which is first in the league, culminating in a net 5.8 (5th).

Brooklyn Nets vs LA Clippers starting lineups

For the Nets, Spencer Dinwiddie will start at PG, Mikal Bridges at SG, Cameron Johnson at SF, Dorian Finney Smith at PF and Nicolas Claxton at center.

For the Clippers, James Harden will start at PG, Terance Mann at SG, Paul George at SF, Kawhi Leonard at PF and Mason Plumlee at center.

Brooklyn Nets vs LA Clippers betting tips

Kawhi Leonard is averaging 23.8 ppg, 6.1 rpg and 3.6 apg. In his last five games, he's averaged a touch under his seasons with 22.0 ppg and his point prop for the game is set at over/under 20.5 points. He is favored to cross or match this, considering his recent performances.

Paul George is averaging 23.9 ppg, 5.5 rpg and 3.7 apg. In his last five games, he's averaged 29.0 ppg, 5.6 rpg and 3.0 apg. With his point prop set at over/under 20.5 points, expectations are favorable for him to surpass or meet this threshold based on recent performances.

Brooklyn Nets vs LA Clippers predictions

As sportsbooks and betting lines suggest, the Clippers are heavily favored to win at home. While the Clippers have remained formidable, the Nets beat the Lakers on the road. Expect the game to be a high-scoring affair as both teams perform better offensively than they do defensively.

Individual matchups are likely to play a pivotal role in determining the game's outcome, especially considering that the primary contributors for both teams are wings/forwards. Mikal Bridges is expected to log substantial minutes defending against Leonard and George.

Additionally, with a potential lack of depth at the center position for the Clippers, Claxton is expected to capitalize on this situation, presenting an opportunity for a significant impact.

