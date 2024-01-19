Brooklyn Nets vs LA Lakers starting lineups and depth charts for January 19, 2024 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Brooklyn Nets travel to California to take on the LA Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on Friday. The Nets have been in a downfall lately and want to snap their current four-game losing skid. With 16 wins and 24 losses, they are 11th in the East. The Nets have lost nine of their past 10 games and 11 of their last 14.

On the other hand, the LA Lakers have won two in a row and are at 10th in the West with 21 wins and 21 losses. Their current homestand comes to an end early next week and will now look to win their third in a row and maintain a playoff push.

This will be the first game between the two franchises this season.

Brooklyn Nets vs. LA Lakers injury reports

Brooklyn Nets injury report for January 19, 2024

The Nets have Dariq Whitehead (left shin), Ben Simmons (lower back) and Day'Ron Sharpe (left knee) out with injuries, while star guard/forward Mikal Bridges is questionable with right shin contusion.

LA Lakers injury report for January 19, 2024

Gabe Vincent and Cam Reddish remain out for the Lakers, with both dealing with a knee injury. Meanwhile, LeBron James is questionable with a left ankle injury and Anthony Davis probable with an Achilles injury.

Brooklyn Nets vs. LA Lakers starting lineups and depth charts

Brooklyn Nets starting lineup and depth chart for January 19, 2024

Spencer Dinwiddie and Mikal Bridges (if available) will be in the backcourt line, and Cam Johnson will start as small forward. Dorian Finney-Smith (power forward) and Nic Claxton (center) will cover the frontline.

Here is the starting lineup and depth chart of Brooklyn for the game vs the Lakers on Friday:

PG Spencer Dinwiddie Dennis Smith Jr. Ben Simmons SG Mikal Bridges Lonnie Walker IV Cam Thomas SF Cam Johnson Royce O'Neale Dariq Whitehead PF Dorian Finney-Smith Harry Giles Noah Clowney C Nic Claxton Day'Ron Sharpe

LA Lakers' starting lineup and depth chart for January 19, 2024

The Lakers continue to make changes to their starting lineup, as they are trying to find their ideal starting five. Against the Nets, we should expect them to go with D'Angelo Russell and Austin Reaves in the backcourt line, Taurean Prince as small forward, LeBron James as power forward and Anthony Davis as the starting center.

Here is the starting lineup and depth chart of the 17-time NBA champions against Brooklyn on Friday:

PG D'Angelo Russell Gabe Vincent SG Austin Reaves Jalen Hood-Schifino SF Taurean Prince Rui Hachimura Cam Reddish PF LeBron James Jarred Vanderbilt C Anthony Davis Christian Wood Jaxson Hayes

Brooklyn Nets vs. LA Lakers key matchups

The Lakers will once again rely on LeBron James and Anthony Davis to take over, so it will be interesting to see how the Nets defense will try to stop them. At the same time, D'Angelo Russell and Austin Reaves will also be key on offense, after combining for 43 points vs. the Mavs on Wednesday.

For its part, Brooklyn will rely on the duo of Mikal Bridges and Spencer Dinwiddie, who combined for 40 points vs. the Portland Trail Blazers. Cam Johnson and Lonnie Walker are expected to contribute on offense as well.

