Brooklyn Nets vs Los Angeles Lakers: Match Preview and Predictions - 10th March 2020

Match Details

Fixture: Brooklyn Nets vs Los Angeles Lakers

Date & Time: Tuesday, 10 March 2020 (10:30 PM ET)

Venue: Staples Center, LA

Last Game Results

Brooklyn Nets (29-34): 110-108 win over the Chicago Bulls (8 March)

Los Angeles Lakers (49-13): 112-103 win over the Los Angeles Clippers (8 March)

Brooklyn Nets Preview

The Brooklyn Nets are on a two-game winning streak, sitting at the seventh place in the Eastern Conference. They beat the Chicago Bulls in their last game, improving to 29-34 for the season.

Spencer Dinwiddie led the team from the front against the Bulls as he contributed 24 points and six assists. Alongside him, Joe Harris and Caris LeVert further added 23 points apiece.

A lot has been going on off-court for the Brooklyn Nets - the latest development being the firing of the head coach, Kenny Atkinson. They will be looking to shove everything aside and play their best basketball against one of the best teams in the league right now.

Key Player - Spencer Dinwiddie

With Kyrie Irving dealing with injuries, Spencer Dinwiddie has carried most of the scoring weight on his shoulders. He is averaging 20.6 points, 6.7 assists, and 3.4 rebounds, shooting 41.5% from the field for the season.

Dinwiddie will have a tough task on hand as the Nets face the Lakers at the Staples Center tonight.

Nets' predicted lineup

Spencer Dinwiddie, Caris LeVert, Joe Harris, Wilson Chandler, DeAndre Jordan

Los Angeles Lakers Preview

The Los Angeles Lakers are on a four-game winning streak, maintaining their position at the top of the Western Conference. They beat the Los Angeles Clippers in their last game, improving to 49-13 for the season.

Anthony Davis and LeBron James led from the front against the Clippers. They finished with 30 and 28 points, respectively. Alongside them, Avery Bradley knocked down six three-pointers and added 24 points to the scoring sheet.

The Lakers will be brimming with confidence after two massive victories against the Clippers and the Bucks in the last few days. They will look to grab another home victory against the troubled Brooklyn Nets tonight.

Key Player - LeBron James

LeBron James is averaging 25.7 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 10.6 assists per game for the season. He is shooting 49.7% from the field and 34.7% from beyond the three-point line. With the MVP race so close this year, James will be eager to maintain these numbers for the rest of the season.

James looked in sublime form against the Los Angeles Clippers as he finished the game with 28 points, seven rebounds, and nine assists.

He will be looking to dominate the short-handed Nets tonight.

Lakers' Predicted Lineup

LeBron James, Avery Bradley, Danny Green, Anthony Davis, Javale McGee.

Nets vs Lakers Match Prediction

The Lakers have made statement after beating two rivals- Los Angeles Clippers and Milwaukee Bucks- in their last two games. The Lakers looked a solid team on the court- with all the players contributing considerable numbers.

The Nets, on the other hand, have a lot of issues going on right now, especially off the court. They are a disturbed side that has not been able to make much of this season.

I am expecting an easy victory for the Lakers tonight.

Where to watch Nets vs Lakers?

The game can be watched on TV on SportsNet LA. You can also stream the game live via NBA League Pass.