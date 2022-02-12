Brooklyn Nets vs Miami Heat: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - February 12th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Brooklyn Nets will head to Florida for a second meeting against the Miami Heat during the ongoing NBA season. In their previous encounter, Miami came out on top, winning the game 93-106.

Bam Adebayo, the top scorer for the Heat in that game, registered 24 points and 9 rebounds. Meanwhile, Kevin Durant scored a game-high 25 points and also grabbed 11 rebounds for the Nets on the night.

The reason for Brooklyn's loss on October 27th came down to their poor defense. They had far more three-pointers than Miami and were still outscored by Jimmy Butler and company.

Patty Mills is happy to have Ben Simmons in Brooklyn



(via

"I've always got his back. ... I wish I was with him earlier in his career."

Going into Saturday, things will be a little different personnel-wise for the Nets in this game. For one, James Harden is no longer with the team. Harden was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, and Andre Drummond. Perhaps the trio will be better suited to a team that is in desperate need of reliable scoring and improved defense.

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report

The Nets hold a 29-26 record as they head into this encounter. They were once the top-seeded team in the Eastern Conference just a few weeks ago. They now find themselves on a 10-game losing streak and have fallen to eighth in the rankings.

Ben Simmons has been ruled out of this game as he is not with the team, while the other two new recruits in Seth Curry and Andre Drummond are listed as questionable. Meanwhile, Durant, Joe Harris, LaMarcus Aldridge and Nick Claxton have all been ruled out due to their respective injuries.

LaMarcus Aldridge Out Ankle Nick Claxton Out Hamstring Kevin Durant Out Knee Ben Simmons Out Not with team Joe Harris Out Ankle Seth Curry Questionable Trade pending Andre Drummond Questionable Trade pending

Miami Heat Injury Report

Miami will host the Nets without Markieff Morris, Victor Oladipo and PJ Tucker in the rotation. Meanwhile, Caleb Martin and Tyler Herro, one of the best scorers on the Heat squad, have both been marked as questionable. Herro is currently averaging 20.1 points and 2.6 three-pointers per game.

Markieff Morris Out Return to competition reconditioning Victor Oladipo Out Right knee injury recovery PJ Tucker Out Left Knee contusion Tyler Herro Questionable Right knee soreness Caleb Martin Questionable Left Achilles soreness

Brooklyn Nets vs Miami Heat: Predicted Lineups

Brooklyn Nets

Patty Mills will start at shooting guard while Kyrie Irving will take up his favored point guard spot as Simmons prepares to join the team. Brooklyn's frontcourt will feature rookie Cam Thomas at small forward, who is currently averaging 8.9 points per game. With Kessler Edwards and Blake Griffin rounding out the starting five.

Miami Heat

Miami will start with two of their best three-point shooters playing in the backcourt, in Kyle Lowry and Max Strus. The pair average a combined total of 4.8 three-pointers per game, and will be the starting guards for their team in this encounter. Jimmy Butler, a dynamic defender and Miami's leading scorer this season, will play alongside Duncan Robinson and Bam Adebayo up front.

NBA



: 29 PTS, 10 REB, 3 STL

Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo each dropped 29 PTS in New Orleans securing the win for the @MiamiHEAT and extending their win-streak to 4!

Brooklyn Nets vs Miami Heat: Predicted Starting 5s

Brooklyn Nets

Point Guard - Kyrie Irving | Shooting Guard - Patty Mills | Small Forward - Cam Thomas | Power Forward - Kessler Edwards | Center - Blake Griffin.

Miami Heat

Point Guard – Kyle Lowry | Shooting Guard – Max Strus | Small Forward – Jimmy Butler | Power Forward – Duncan Robinson | Center – Bam Adebayo.

Edited by David Nyland