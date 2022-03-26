Brooklyn Nets vs Miami Heat: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - March 26th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Brooklyn Nets will lock horns with the Miami Heat at the FTX Arena for an NBA regular-season game on Saturday, March 26. Miami has won all three encounters between the two teams this season.

The Nets come into the game after a tough loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday. Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant combined to score 78 points, but their efforts proved to be valiant as the Grizzlies once again proved their toughness. Desmon Bane and De'Anthony Metlon scored 26 points each, while Dillon Brooks racked up 21 on the night to help the Grizzlies get to a 132-120 win over the Nets at home.

The Heat suffered yet another fourth-quarter collapse, which led to a loss against the New York Knicks. Jimmy Butler scored 30 points on 64.7 % shooting from the field. Kyle Lowry and Bam Adebayo added 17 points apiece, but in the end, their effort proved to not be enough. Youngster Immanuel Quickley took over the game in the fourth as he drained 20 points there to lead the Knicks to a 111-103 win over the Heat.

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report

The Nets have reported five players as part of their injury report. Joe Harris and Ben Simmons are indefinitely ruled out, while LaMarcus Aldridge is out due to hip impingement. Seth Curry and Goran Dragic are listed as probable and will be game-time decisions against the Heat.

Player Name Status Reason Joe Harris Out Ankle Injury Ben Simmons Out Back Soreness LaMarcus Aldridge Out Hip Impingement Seth Curry Probable Left Ankle Sprain Goran Dragic Probable Left Knee Soreness

Miami Heat Injury Report

The Miami Heat have not submitted their injury report for this game. However, Gabe Vincent and Tyler Herro could miss the game against the Nets due to injuries. Vincent has been out for three games due to a toe injury, while Herro has been out for two games due to a knee problem.

Player Name Status Reason Gabe Vincent Out Toe Injury Tyler Herro Out Knee Injury

Brooklyn Nets vs Miami Heat Betting Odds & Spread - March 26, 2022

Team Name Records Moneyline Total Points [Over and Under] Point Spread Brooklyn Nets 38-35 -125 Over 226.5 [-110] -1.5 [-110] Miami Heat 47-27 +105 Under 226.5 [-110] +1.5 [-110]

The Nets are being favored in this game because of the presence of Kyrie Irving in the team. He is currently in blistering form and with him and Kevin Durant firing, the Nets will be a tough side to beat. The Heat are also not in the best of form, which is why the oddsmakers have chosen to give higher odds to the Nets in this game.

Brooklyn Nets vs Miami Heat Betting Tips

Brooklyn Nets Betting Tips

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have a 5-3 record in games played together this season. Kyrie Irving is averaging 38.8 PPG and 5.8 APG in his last 5 appearances for the Nets. The Nets have a 5-5 record on the road in their last 10 games.

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets KAI is averaging 43.8 PPG over his last four games KAI is averaging 43.8 PPG over his last four games 🔥 https://t.co/GcltRpbqL4

Miami Heat Betting Tips

Heat are 0-4 against the spread in their last 4 games at home The total points have been over in 4 of the last 5 games when they play as underdogs The Heat have a 6-4 record at home in the last 10 games

Brooklyn Nets vs Miami Heat: Predicted Starting Lineups

Brooklyn Nets

Portland Trail Blazers v Brooklyn Nets

The Nets will start Kyrie Irving and Patty Mills on the backcourt. Kevin Durant and Bruce Brown will share the frontcourt, while Andre Drummond maintains his position as the center of the team. Nic Claxton and Cam Thomas will play significant minutes off the bench for the Nets.

Miami Heat

Golden State Warriors v Miami Heat

The Heat will start Kyle Lowry and Duncan Robinson on the backcourt. Jimmy Butler and PJ Tucker will share the frontcourt while Bam Adebayo starts at center. With Tyler Herro out, the Heat's bench has become a little weak. Markieff Morris and Caleb Martin will be hoping to put in strong performances in this game and help the Heat put an end to a three-game skid.

The Heat have won 6 of the last 10 games between the two sides.

The total points have been under in 4 of the last 5 meetings between the two teams

The Heat have a 26-11 record at home this season, while the Nets are 22-16 on the road.

