Brooklyn Nets vs Miami Heat Prediction and Match Preview - April 18th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Brooklyn Nets take on the Miami Heat at the American Airlines Arena on Sunday in an enticing 2020-21 NBA clash.

The Brooklyn Nets, who have won twice in their last four outings, received a considerable blow recently when veteran LaMarcus Aldridge announced his retirement from the league. Nevertheless, they returned to winning ways against the Charlotte Hornets in their last game, with three players scoring at least 20 points.

The Miami Heat, meanwhile, have lost three straight games on the road. They have shown a lack of defensive intensity, with Jimmy Butler opining that his team got complacent against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Despite five players scoring in double digits, with Butler registering a near triple double, the Miami Heat slumped to a 111-119 reverse against the Timberwolves.

Match Details

Fixture – Brooklyn Nets vs Miami Heat | 2020-21 NBA Season.

Date & Time - Sunday, April 18th; 3:30 PM ET (Monday, April 19th; 1:00 AM IST).

Venue - American Airlines Arena, Miami, FL.

Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets produced a stellar offensive performance in their last outing. Among six players who tallied double-digit point hauls, Joe Harris registered 26, while Kevin Durant had 25 points and 11 assists.

Harris had a hugely impressive shooting night, as he got eight of his 12 two-point and six of his nine 3-point attempts on target.

Following Aldridge’s retirement, DeAndre Jordan is sharing minutes with Claxton at the cente.

The Brooklyn Nets have many players out, with Harden, who is sidelined with a hamstring injury, joining Spencer Dinwiddie, Chris Chiozza and Tyler Johnson in the injury list.

Meanwhile, Blake Griffin and Landry Shamet have been the standout players off the bench.

Key Player – Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant is fit and firing for the Brooklyn Nets.

Kevin Durant has been his usual self since his return. The Brooklyn Nets sorely missed him when they took on the Philadelphia 76ers, as Joel Embiid took over the game.

Durant’s presence means that the Brooklyn Nets will fancy a win against any opposition as the player looks to get back into the conversation for the MVP award this season.

Brooklyn Nets Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Kyrie Irving l Shooting Guard - Joe Harris l Small Forward - Kevin Durant l Power Forward - Jeff Green l Center - DeAndre Jordan.

Miami Heat Preview

Jimmy Butler (right) and Bam Adebayo (left) of the Miami Heat

The Miami Heat have had two difficult nights defensively despite some good individual performances.

Jimmy Butler has produced 21.9 points and is shooting at over 55% in recent weeks, while Bam Adebayo is averaging 19 points and 9.2 rebounds per outing this campaign. Goran Dragic produced 15 points in the Miami Heat's last game, while Trevor Ariza bagged 21.

Meanwhile, Victor Oladipo remains out, while Andre Iguodala is listed as questionable for this game due to a hip injury. Nevertheless, the Heat are seventh in the Eastern Conference and very much in the reckoning for the playoffs.

Key Player - Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler has been in brilliant shooting form in recent weeks and has been a huge presence at both ends of the court.

Butler has forged a great partnership with the ever-impressive Bam Adebayo, who is the Miami Heat’s second-most prolific scorer this season.

Butler leads the team in assists and points scored, while Adebayo is averaging 9.2 rebounds per game.

Miami Heat Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Kendrick Nunn l Shooting Guard - Duncan Robinson l Small Forward - Trevor Ariza l Power Forward - Jimmy Butler l Center - Bam Adebayo.

Nets vs Heat Prediction

The Brooklyn Nets are the clear favorites to win this game, considering the recent form of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

The Miami Heat are coming off a loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, while the surging Brooklyn Nets returned to winning ways against the Charlotte Hornets.

Where to watch Nets vs Heat?

Local coverage of the Brooklyn Nets vs Miami Heat game will be available on ESPN and Yes network. The match can also be streamed live with an NBA League Pass.