Brooklyn Nets vs Miami Heat Prediction & Match Preview - February 12th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The new-look Brooklyn Nets will face a streaking Miami Heat for the second time this season. Miami won the first game when Brooklyn had Kevin Durant and former partner James Harden, who’s been traded to the Philadelphia 76ers for Ben Simmons.

Brooklyn’s new reinforcements are officially designated by the team as questionable while Simmons is still out. If Seth Curry and Andre Drummond are not cleared to play, the Nets will head into another game severely short-handed.

Kyrie Irving, who’s only eligible to play on the road, will lead Brooklyn (29-26), which has lost 10 consecutive games.

While the Big Apple City team has been in turmoil for most of the season, the Heat have (36-20) been drama-free. Even with players coming in and out due to virus protocols and injuries, they just keep on going.

The Heat are currently on a three-game winning streak. Tyler Herro has missed the last two games due to knee soreness, but the Heat still have their Big Three featuring All-Star Jimmy Butler and former All-Stars Kyle Lowry and Bam Adebayo. They’ll be looking to extend their winning streak against their struggling Eastern Conference foes.

Match Details

Fixture: Brooklyn Nets vs Miami Heat | 2021-22 NBA season

Date & Time: Saturday, February 12th; 8:00 PM ET (Sunday,February 13th;6:30 PM IST)

Venue: FTX Arena, Miami, FL

Brooklyn Nets Preview

Kyrie Irving needs all the help he can get against the Miami Heat. [Photo: amNewYork]

The Brooklyn Nets grabbed the headlines Thursday in the hours leading up to the NBA’s trade deadline. In one of the most shocking moves in the past several years, the Nets traded former MVP James Harden midseason to the Philadelphia 76ers. Rumors of discontent and misunderstanding with Harden’s co-stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving were supposed to be the main reasons for the breakup.

Sean Marks and the front office, though, emerged as winners in the trade. They traded for a player who is younger than Harden and is signed through 2024-25. Ben Simmons’ addition immediately bolsters the Nets’ problematic defense. They’re just gonna have to be patient until he’s back in game shape.

If Seth Curry and Andre Drummond can play, they’ll be badly needed to snap the Brooklyn Nets’ season-high 10-game losing slump.

Key Player - Kyrie Irving

The Brooklyn Nets, until Durant returns, are undoubtedly Irving’s team now. Irving’s importance is even more highlighted on the road, where he gets to lead the team. The former All-Star has been solid since he was re-inserted into the lineup. Despite playing without training camp and the preseason, the former Duke standout has been as good as anyone can ask of him.

Nets Videos @SNYNets Kyrie Irving said it wasn't his place to convince James Harden to stay in Brooklyn:



"James probably couldn't see what we were getting into. Obviously with my status being in and out, I saw a few things that maybe could have impacted things." Kyrie Irving said it wasn't his place to convince James Harden to stay in Brooklyn:"James probably couldn't see what we were getting into. Obviously with my status being in and out, I saw a few things that maybe could have impacted things." https://t.co/knjMYIMg96

In 13 games, the 28-year old point guard is averaging 23.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists. Irving’s numbers could easily increase without having to defer to Harden or Durant. He will have a tough task leading the Nets against the aggressive and unrelenting defense of the Miami Heat.

Brooklyn Nets Predicted Lineup

G - Kyrie Irving | G - Patty Mills | F - Cam Thomas | F - Kessler Edwards | C - Blake Griffin

Miami Heat Preview

The Miami Heat have the best record in the East right now.

The Miami Heat sit atop the Eastern Conference with a 36-20 record. Despite the limited playing time together for their Big Three, they have hardly lost a step. From a team that was supposedly only front-heavy, they have become a 10-man deep roster.

Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry continue to lead the way. The Miami trio are just working to get things done without the fanfare and drama that has been displayed by their next opponent. Miami is chugging along almost under the radar despite having the best record in the East.

Key Player - Jimmy Butler

After not making it to the All-Star team last season, Jimmy Butler is back for this year’s edition. This is his sixth selection for the annual midyear extravaganza. The bruising forward’s inclusion was almost a lock except for the missed games due to various injuries. When healthy, he remains the Heat’s most significant player.

Heat Nation @HeatNationCom Jimmy Butler’s last 3 games:



25.0 PPG

5.7 RPG

3.7 APG

61.9% FG

95.8% FT Jimmy Butler’s last 3 games:25.0 PPG5.7 RPG3.7 APG61.9% FG95.8% FT https://t.co/Q59RisKYmn

Butler is averaging 22 points, 6.2 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.9 steals. His two-way dominance was very evident during Lowry’s absence. Butler took up playmaking chores in addition to his usual duties to keep Miami humming.

Miami Heat Predicted Lineup

G - Kyle Lowry | G - Duncan Robinson | F - Jimmy Butler | F - P.J. Tucker | C - Bam Adebayo

Nets vs. Heat Matchup

Even if Seth Curry and Andre Drummond suit up, they will be hard-pressed to match the Heat's firepower. Additionally, Miami’s defense has been terrific, especially with the return of their Big Three.

The Heat should add to their winning streak at the expense of the undermanned Nets.

Where to watch the Nets vs Heat game

The NBA League Pass will stream the game live. Local coverage of the matchup is available via the Bally Sports Sun and YES.

