Brooklyn Nets vs Minnesota Timberwolves Prediction & Match Preview - April 12th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Brooklyn Nets begin their two-game road trip with a visit to the Target Center to take on the streaky Minnesota Timberwolves. The two sides met just a couple of weeks ago, and the Nets had escaped with the win on that occasion.

Match Details

Fixture: Brooklyn Nets vs Minnesota Timberwolves | NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Monday, April 12th, 8 PM ET (Tuesday, 5:30 AM IST)

Venue: Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

Brooklyn Nets Preview

The high-flying Brooklyn Nets were handed a reality check by the LA Lakers on Saturday. The Purple and Gold exposed the Nets' leaky frontcourt defense en route to a 126-101 spanking. This loss pushed Steve Nash's unit down to the second seed in the East.

LaMarcus Aldridge was one of the bigger reasons why the Brooklyn Nets conceded so many points against the LA Lakers. He's likely to be rested against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Kyrie Irving is also going to miss the game due to personal reasons, while James Harden remains sidelined with a hamstring issue.

.@KDTrey5 taking care of business on both ends pic.twitter.com/YokM8w67Cx — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) April 11, 2021

Advertisement

With two major stars missing out against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Joe Harris will have to take on an increased scoring load for the Brooklyn Nets. The forward had a forgetful game against the LA Lakers but he's still averaging 14.1 points per game on 47.8% shooting from downtown this season.

Key Player - Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant has played under a minutes restriction in his two games since returning from a long injury layoff, but he'll have to take the lead against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Durant has averaged 28.1 points, 5.2 assists and 7.3 rebounds per game for the Brooklyn Nets this season. He's only scored 17 and 22 points respectively following his return, but KD is capable of much more as his previous numbers suggest.

Brooklyn Nets Predicted Lineup

G Bruce Brown, G Landry Shamet, F Joe Harris, F Kevin Durant, C Nicolas Claxton

Minnesota Timberwolves Preview

Advertisement

The Minnesota Timberwolves have the worst record in the NBA right now but they enter this game in good touch. They started their four-game homestand with a win over the Chicago Bulls and had stretched the Boston Celtics to overtime in the game prior. The Timberwolves have largely put their fitness troubles behind them as well, with Malik Beasley being the only name on their latest injury report.

D'Angelo Russell has been happy coming off the bench for the Minnesota Timberwolves since his return from knee injury rehab. Russell has averaged 23.8 points, five assists and three rebounds through the past four games while shooting at 47.5% from the field. Ricky Rubio has also benefited from Russell's return. He managed a total of 28 assists and committed just two turnovers during this period.

Rookie Anthony Edwards will be looking forward to facing the Brooklyn Nets again. He scored 23 points and 10 rebounds in the previous outing between the two sides. Edwards is averaging 17.9 points per game this season.

Key Player - Karl-Anthony Towns

Advertisement

Karl-Anthony Towns

Karl-Anthony Towns has come good for the Minnesota Timberwolves after his long layoffs due to COVID and other injuries. Towns has averaged 27.7 points, 11.3 rebounds and 5.1 assists since the All-Star break. He's never been known for his defense, but he's arguably the best shooting center in the NBA right now. Towns managed a whopping 31 points and 12 rebounds against the Brooklyn Nets last time around.

Minnesota Timberwolves Predicted Lineup

G Ricky Rubio, G Josh Okogie, F Anthony Edwards, F Jaden McDaniels, C Karl-Anthony Towns

Nets vs Timberwolves Match Prediction

Under normal circumstances, the Brooklyn Nets would be the clear favorites to win this game. Now that both James Harden and Kyrie Irving will be missing the game, the situation has changed a lot.

As good as Kevin Durant is, it's unclear whether he can take on the required load to lead his side to a win. In comparison, both Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell are available for the Minnesota Timberwolves. Expect the Wolves to eke out a close win.

Where to watch Nets vs Timberwolves?

Local coverage of the game will be available on YES 2 and Bally Sports North Plus. You can also live stream the same via the NBA League Pass.

Also read: Philadelphia 76ers vs Dallas Mavericks Prediction & Match Preview - April 12th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21