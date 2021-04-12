Philadelphia 76ers vs Dallas Mavericks Prediction & Match Preview - April 12th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

Eastern Conference leaders Philadelphia 76ers will conclude their ongoing road trip with a matchup against the Dallas Mavericks. The two sides have already met once this season, where the Sixers were comfortable winners.

Match Details

Fixture: Philadelphia 76ers vs Dallas Mavericks | NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Monday, April 12th, 7:30 PM ET (Tuesday, 5 AM IST)

Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

Philadelphia 76ers Preview

The Philadelphia 76ers returned to winning ways in resounding fashion against the OKC Thunder last Saturday. The importance of this win is compounded by the fact the Sixers have a tough slate of games coming up. After taking on the Dallas Mavericks, the Sixers have matches lined up against the Brooklyn Nets, LA Clippers, Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks in the next 10 days.

Luckily for the Philadelphia 76ers, they enter this stretch largely injury-free. Tobias Harris missed the game against the OKC Thunder, but he'll be available on Monday. The power forward has had an incredible season so far, averaging 20.6 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game on nearly 50-40-90 shooting.

Ben Simmons didn't have to toil too much against OKC, but his offensive numbers have been paltry of late. He's averaged only 10.2 points and five assists for the Philadelphia 76ers in April so far, well below his season averages of 15 points and 7.1 assists per game.

Key Player - Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid toyed with OKC Thunder players in a 27-point performance on Saturday. Although he's gone just 1-of-14 from the three-point line since returning from his knee injury, Embiid has found it easy to bully opposition defenders inside the paint. The four-time All-Star shot only 25% in the last game between the Philadelphia 76ers and Dallas Mavericks but will be looking to do better on Monday.

Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Lineup

G Ben Simmons, G Seth Curry, F Danny Green, F Tobias Harris, C Joel Embiid

Dallas Mavericks Preview

DeMar DeRozan's game-winner prevented the Dallas Mavericks from adding to their momentum against the San Antonio Spurs. The Mavs have now lost two of their last three matchups, but they'd won five straight prior to that. As good as the Mavs have been on offense, their biggest improvement has come on the defensive end.

Kristaps Porzingis has had his doubters but the Latvian has been incredible of late. He managed 31 points and 15 rebounds for the Dallas Mavericks against the Spurs last night. He's recorded 22.6 points and 12 rebounds over the last five games.

Averaging 43.3% from downtown, Maxi Kleber has been the Dallas Mavericks' best three-point shooter this season. Kleber didn't play on Sunday due to a sore leg and could be missing against the Philadelphia 76ers as well. Luckily for head coach Rick Carlisle, sharpshooter JJ Redick is in line for his Mavs debut.

Key Player - Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic has the highest usage rate in the league this season and for good reason. He runs the entire offensive show for the Dallas Mavericks, averaging 28.5 points, 8.7 assists and 8.1 rebounds per game this season. The Slovenian has shown a marked improvement in defense as well. There have been very few occasions this year when Doncic didn't have a good performance and the previous matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers was one of those.

Dallas Mavericks Predicted Lineup

G Luka Doncic, G Josh Richardson, F Dorian Finney-Smith, F Nicolo Melli, C Kristaps Porzingis

76ers vs Mavericks Match Prediction

The Philadelphia 76ers and Dallas Mavericks are well matched on paper. Both teams are in respectable form too. Having said that, the Sixers have the needed tools to keep the Doncic-Porzingis duo quiet, much akin to the last matchup between the two sides. Expect Joel Embiid and co. to dominate this tie.

Where to watch 76ers vs Mavericks?

National broadcast of this matchup will be available on ESPN. Local telecast of the same will be carried by NBC Sports Philadelphia and Bally Sports Southwest. You can also live stream this game via the NBA League Pass.

