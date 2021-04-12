Houston Rockets vs Phoenix Suns Prediction & Match Preview - April 12th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Houston Rockets visit Western Conference rivals Phoenix Suns on Monday at the Phoenix Suns Arena in an enticing 2020-21 NBA matchup. The two teams are headed in different directions, with one going to the lottery and the other looking to compete for the NBA championship.

The Houston Rockets have lost seven of their last eight games and appear to be gunning for the worst record in the league this season. They are just one game ahead of the Minnesota Timberwolves, with a 14-39 record on the season.

The Phoenix Suns, meanwhile, stumbled a bit in their bid to take the West’s best record but are still within striking distance. At 37-15, they are 2.5 games behind the league-leading Utah Jazz. The Suns bounced back from a loss to the LA Clippers on Thursday with a 134-106 win over the Washington Wizards on Saturday.

Match Details

Fixture - Houston Rockets vs Phoenix Suns | 2020-21 NBA Season.

Date & Time - Monday, April 12th; 10:00 PM ET (Tuesday, April 13th, 7:30 AM IST).

Venue - Phoenix Suns Arena, Phoenix, AZ.

Houston Rockets Preview

John Wall (#1) of the Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets are headed for the lottery after losing 29 their last 32 games. They are well out of playoff reckoning.

Advertisement

John Wall and Christian Wood have to pick up their games if the Houston Rockets want to restore some pride. Wall has held up his own in the past two games scoring, 31 and 30 points after missing a number of games.

Meanwhile, Christian Wood will have to play much better if the Houston Rockets wish to upset the Phoenix Suns.

Key Player - Christian Wood

Christian Wood has been one of the few pleasant surprises for the Houston Rockets this season despite missing a few games due to injury.

Christian Wood is at his best when used as a roller and a popper. First set he screens for Wall and pops, Mavs go to a late switch a little too late and it's an open 3. Next time empty side he rolls, KP commits to the ball, Wood draws a foul. pic.twitter.com/OGt888ouSD — Steve Jones Jr. (@stevejones20) April 8, 2021

But in his last seven games, the Houston Rockets center has not been playing up to par. His 19.1 points on 45.3% shooting and 7.6 rebounds per game during this stretch has been below his usual level of 20.9 points, 52.8% shooting and 9.3 boards.

Against the Phoenix Suns’ Deandre Ayton, the Houston Rockets big man will have to bring his A-game to the fore.

Advertisement

Houston Rockets Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - John Wall l Shooting Guard - Kevin Porter Jr. l Small Forward - Jae’Sean Tate l Power Forward - Kelly Olynyk l Center - Christian Wood.

Phoenix Suns Preview

Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns have won eight of their last nine games and are poised to stay ahead of the LA Clippers in the battle for the West’s second seed.

In the next ten games, Chris Paul and company will go up against five title contenders - Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, Brooklyn Nets and the LA Clippers.

That makes it imperative that the Phoenix Suns take care of business against the lesser teams like the Houston Rockets and Sacramento Kings to keep their place near the top.

Key Player - Chris Paul

Chris Paul has made the Phoenix Suns better compared to what they were the season prior. The Phoenix Suns are currently 37-15 after 52 games. A year ago, they were 34-39 in the regular season, which was tenth-best in the Western Conference.

When Chris Paul goes to a new team, that team gets better.



Hornets

Before CP — .220 W%

After CP — .463 W%



Clippers

Before CP — .390

After CP — .606



Rockets

Before CP — .671

After CP — .793



Thunder

Before CP — .598

After CP — .611



Suns

Before CP — .466

After CP — .720 pic.twitter.com/T14age0A6Y — StatMuse (@statmuse) April 8, 2021

In his last 10 games, Paul has averaged 18 points per game, which is slightly better than his 16.2 points output for the season. The Phoenix Suns are 8-2 in this period, which means Paul's added production has benefitted the team.

Advertisement

He’ll be matched against longtime rival John Wall of the Houston Rockets, who used to be one of the top point guards in the league before injuries derailed his career. This point guard battle could determine the outcome of this game.

Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Chris Paul l Shooting Guard - Devin Booker l Small Forward - Mikal Bridges l Power Forward - Jae Crowder l Center - Deandre Ayton.

Rockets vs Suns Match Prediction

Devin Booker (#1) attempts a three-point shot over Donovan Mitchell (#45).

The Phoenix Suns, 20-8 at home this season, have shown that they can take care of business. Though the backcourt battle with the Houston Rockets could be highly entertaining (Chris Paul-Devin Booker versus John Wall-Kevin Porter Jr.), this game is the Suns’ to lose.

Considering their season records, it’s hard to see a different outcome except a Phoenix Suns victory over the Houston Rockets.

Where to watch the Houston Rockets vs Phoenix Suns game?

The Houston Rockets vs Phoenix Suns game will be televised locally on AT&T Sportsnet - Southwest and Bally Sports Arizona. The match can also be live-streamed with an NBA League Pass.