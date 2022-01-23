Brooklyn Nets vs Minnesota Timberwolves Prediction & Match Preview - January 23rd, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Brooklyn Nets will travel to Minnesota to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday, in a clash billed as the East against the West.

The Nets are at the summit of the Eastern Conference standings, but have the Chicago Bulls, Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks breathing down their necks. They will be without Kevin Durant for a few more weeks, and will be without Kyrie Irving for the home games due to the COVID-19 vaccination mandate in Brooklyn.

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves' inconsistent campaign rolls on as they find themselves as the ninth seed in a highly competitive Western Conference. They have a season record of 22 wins and 23 losses. They have won six of their last ten games, and could potentially be a roadblock in the way of the Brooklyn Nets.

Without Durant and Irving, the Nets will have to rely on their bench, while the Timberwolves come into this game with all their starters available.

Match Details

Fixture: Brooklyn Nets vs Minnesota Timberwolves | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Sunday, January 23rd; 8:00 PM ET (Monday, January 24th; 6:30 AM).

Venue: Target Center, Minneapolis, MN.

Brooklyn Nets Preview

Brooklyn Nets superstar James Harden

The Brooklyn Nets have had a lot of noise this season due to Kyrie Irving's vaccination stance against COVID-19. That isn't healthy for a team with championship aspirations, as Irving cannot play the Nets' home games.

However, sitting at the summit of the Eastern Conference standings with a record of 29 wins and 16 losses, the Nets have done well. That is significant, as the roster has been plagued with injuries and COVID-19 to key players throughout the season. They have won 17 games on the road out of 22, and are much more likely to lose at home, as their home record hovers around the 0.500 mark.

The objective of the roster is to establish chemistry with the returning Irving, but the loss of Durant for a few weeks is a big blow to the team.

Key Player - James Harden

One of the best players in the league, James Harden has gone from strength to strength since departing the Oklahoma City Thunder. Harden's ability to be a quintessential point guard could prove to be vital to the Nets and their championship hopes this season. That's because he can be a floor general and orchestrate the offense without worrying about scoring.

Harden is averaging 23 points, ten assists and 8.1 rebounds while shooting the ball nearly 34% from the perimeter and over 42% from the field. He is also shooting over 86% from the line, and has recorded eight triple doubles and 26 double doubles this season.

StatMuse @statmuse James Harden tonight:



37 PTS

10 REB

11 AST

13-24 FG

4-8 3P



It’s his 8th 30-point triple-double with the Nets, already by far the most in franchise history. The next player (Jason Kidd) has 3. James Harden tonight:37 PTS10 REB11 AST13-24 FG4-8 3PIt’s his 8th 30-point triple-double with the Nets, already by far the most in franchise history. The next player (Jason Kidd) has 3. https://t.co/HSmggkVlm5

Brooklyn Nets Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - James Harden; Shooting Guard - Patty Mills; Small Forward - Bruce Brown; Power Forward - Kessler Edwards; Center - LaMarcus Aldridge.

Minnesota Timberwolves Preview

The Minnesota Timberwolves against the Atlanta Hawks

With Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards and D'Angelo Russell, the Minnesota Timberwolves have the personnel to challenge for the championship in the near future. However, that is unlikely to happen this campaign, as the West is packed with great teams.

The Timberwolves find themselves less than four games behind fifth seed Dallas Mavericks. A lack of consistency has been the root of problems for Minnesota this season. That is especially true with injuries and players entering the league's health and safety protocols.

However, with less than half the season still to be played, if they can keep their key players fit, there is no reason why the Timberwolves can't reach the postseason this year.

Key Player - Karl-Anthony Towns

One of the best big men in the league right now, Karl-Anthony Towns has been a man on a mission this season to get his team into the postseason. At nearly 7', Towns is a proper big man, but can also space the floor, which opens up the opposition defense.

Towns is averaging 24.3 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists while shooting the ball at 40% from beyond the arc and nearly 52% from the field. He is also shooting over 80% from the line, and is arguably the best shooting big in the league right now. Towns has also recorded 18 double doubles this season for the Timberwolves.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Karl-Anthony Towns was excellent on both ends of the floor against the Lakers.



He notched his 10th game with 25 Pts & 10 Reb this season, 3rd most in the NBA.



The Lakers were 1-10 on shots contested by Towns as either the primary or help defender. Karl-Anthony Towns was excellent on both ends of the floor against the Lakers.He notched his 10th game with 25 Pts & 10 Reb this season, 3rd most in the NBA.The Lakers were 1-10 on shots contested by Towns as either the primary or help defender. https://t.co/80ZNV7zZqN

Minnesota Timberwolves Predicted Lineup

Point Guard: Patrick Beverley; Shooting Guard: D'Angelo Russell; Small Forward: Anthony Edwards; Power Forward: Jarred Vanderbilt; Center: Karl-Anthony Towns.

Nets vs Timberwolves Match Prediction

The Brooklyn Nets are shorthanded, as they are coming into this game without two superstars. Meanwhile, the Timberwolves have all their starters fit and could pose enough threat to the Nets to defend home court and come away with a win.

Where to watch Nets vs Timberwolves?

Also Read Article Continues below

You can watch the action between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Brooklyn Nets on the NBA League Pass. The game will also be broadcast on local TV - YES and BSN.

Edited by Bhargav

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win this game? Minnesota Timberwolves Brooklyn Nets 0 votes so far