Brooklyn Nets vs Minnesota Timberwolves Prediction & Match Preview - July 14th, 2022 | NBA Summer League 2022

The Brooklyn Nets will head into their fourth Summer League game where they will face the Minnesota Timberwolves. Both teams are coming into the matchup on the back of disappointing losses in their previous encounters.

The Nets were up against the Memphis Grizzlies, who were locked in from the word go. Cam Thomas was the only player that was able to produce something on offense for the Nets. The young guard scored 29 points on 47.4% shooting from the field. However, his effort was not enough to stop the Grizzlies on the night.

Santi Aldama and D Roddy led the way with 31 and 20 points respectively for Memphis. Their brilliant performances helped the Western Conference side bag a 120-84 win on the night.

The Timberwolves were up against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday. Despite staying in the game until the third quarter, the Bucks bagged the victory, courtesy of a stunning fourth quarter.

Kevon Harris scored 16 points on the night. Wendell Moore Jr. racked up 13 points, while Marial Shayok scored 11. Despite all of their contributions, the Timberwolves fell to an 87-75 loss.

Match Details

Fixture: Brooklyn Nets vs Minnesota Timberwolves | NBA Summer League 2022

Date & Time: Thursday, July 14 at 10:00 PM ET [Friday, July 15 at 7:30 AM IST]

Venue: Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas, NV

Brooklyn Nets Preview

2022 NBA Summer League - Philadelphia 76ers v Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets have secured only a single win in their last three encounters. Their record has most definitely pushed them out of contention to get into the championship game.

One of the biggest positives of the tournament for the Nets has been Cam Thomas. The 20-year-old has averaged 28.7 PPG and 4.0 APG in the three games so far. He will be looking to have another big game and help the Nets grab a win against the Timberwolves.

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets how do you say block in french how do you say block in french ⛔️ https://t.co/5jcw43WlqB

Another player that has been impactful for the Nets is Day'Ron Sharpe. The youngster has been a force on the boards, averaging 10 RPG. Both of these players have already proven their potential in the NBA. However, the Nets will be happy with the performances the duo have showcased in the Summer League.

Key Player - Cam Thomas

Cam Thomas was stellar for the Brooklyn Nets last season. He impressed coach Steve Nash and found regular playing time with the Nets. The 20-year-old is around some of the best players in the league.

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral



- 31 Points, 2 Rebounds, 2 Assists, 48% FG

- 26 Points, 3 Rebounds, 7 Assists

- 29 Points, 1 Rebound, 3 Assists, 47% FG



Cam Thomas over the last 3 Games:- 31 Points, 2 Rebounds, 2 Assists, 48% FG- 26 Points, 3 Rebounds, 7 Assists- 29 Points, 1 Rebound, 3 Assists, 47% FG Cam Thomas over the last 3 Games:- 31 Points, 2 Rebounds, 2 Assists, 48% FG- 26 Points, 3 Rebounds, 7 Assists- 29 Points, 1 Rebound, 3 Assists, 47% FG🔥 https://t.co/rmX3AIarmH

Going into the game against the Timberwolves, he will be looking to put up yet another impressive performance. The team will be relying on him to catty the offense. If he has a big game, the team could go all the way and bag a win.

Brooklyn Nets Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Cam Thomas, Shooting Guard - David Duke Jr., Small Forward - Kessler Edwards, Power Forward - R Gray, Center - Day'Ron Sharpe

Minnesota Timberwolves Preview

Kevon Harris has been on fire for the Timberwolves in the Summer League [Image Credits: T-Wolves/Twitter]

The Minnesota Timberwolves have also lost two out of their three games in the Summer League. Their tournament has indefinitely come to an end in their tournament, but they will be looking to bag a win in their fourth game and end things on a high note.

One of the best players for the Timberwolves has been Kevon Harris. The guard has been averaging 15.7 PPG in three games so far. Going forward, Harris will be hoping to continue putting up good performances.

The T-Wolves have had their struggles on the offensive end throughout the Summer League. They are yet to score more than 85 points in the tournament and will be looking to do better there. If they are able to make improvements there, the franchise could pull off a win in this game.

Key Player - Kevon Harris

Kevon Harris has been one of the finds for the T-Wolves in the Summer League. The 25-year-old has been a part of the Toronto Raptors' G League affiliate for a while now. He will certainly be looking to do well and push to find a roster spot in the NBA.

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves KEVON DOES IT AGAIN 🤯 KEVON DOES IT AGAIN 🤯 https://t.co/sU1F33mFT5

Harris certainly has great potential and signing him would give any team good production and dynamism. Although the T-Wolves' summer league campaign has not been great, he will be looking to end it with a memorable performance of his own.

Minnesota Timberwolves Predicted Lineup

Point Guard – Wendell Moore Jr., Shooting Guard – Kevon Harris, Small Forward – Marial Shayok, Power Forward – Deonte Burton, Center – David McCormack

Brooklyn Nets vs Minnesota Timberwolves Match Prediction

The Nets vs Timberwolves game is going to be an interesting encounter. Considering the rosters of both sides, the Nets do look like a side that could edge out a win on Thursday.

Where to watch the Brooklyn Nets vs Minnesota Timberwolves game?

The Nets vs Timberwolves game will be nationally televised on ESPNU. Live streaming for the same will also be available on the official NBA app and Fubo TV.

