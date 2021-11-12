Brooklyn Nets vs New Orleans Pelicans: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 12th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The star-studded Brooklyn Nets will square off against the New Orleans Pelicans in an exciting 2021-22 NBA game at the Smoothie King Center on Friday.

The Nets returned to winning ways in emphatic style against the Orlando Magic, in their previous outing. They defeated the Florida-based franchise 123-90, thanks to a 30-point effort from Kevin Durant and a triple double from James Harden.

The win saw Brooklyn improve to 8-4 on the season; they are now third in the Eastern Conference standings.

Meanwhile, the Pelicans are coming off 11th loss of the season. They were handed a 100-108 defeat by the Oklahoma City Thunder. Nickeil Alexander-Walker recorded 33 points and ten rebounds, while Jonas Valanciunas finished with 25 points and 15 rebounds on the night.

New Orleans, who have been without talisman Zion Williamson so far, continue to languish at the bottom of the Western Conference standings. They have won only one of their 12 games thus far.

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report

The Brooklyn Nets have ruled out Kyrie Irving and Nicolas Claxton for this game. Irving is not with the team, as he hasn't taken COVID-19 vaccination, while Claxton is out because of a non-COVID-related illness (nasal).

Player Name Status Reason Kyrie Irving Out Not with the team Nicolas Claxton Out Illness

New Orleans Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans have ruled out Zion Williamson and Daulton Hommes for this game. Williamson is recovering from a foot injury, while Hommes is dealing with a fibular stress fracture. Meanwhile, Brandon Ingram and Naji Marshall are listed as questionable because of hip and ankle injuries, respectively.

Player Name Status Reason Zion Williamson Out Foot injury Daulton Hommes Out Fibular stress fracture Brandon Ingram Questionable Hip contusion Naji Marshall Questionable Knee soreness

Brooklyn Nets vs New Orleans Pelicans: Predicted Lineups

Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets will likely deploy the same starting lineup they did in their last game. James Harden and Joe Harris will likely start as guards, while Bruce Brown Jr. and Kevin Durant will partner Blake Griffin in the frontcourt.

LaMarcus Aldridge, Jevon Carter and Patty Mills will likely play the most minutes among the reserves.

New Orleans Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans could make some changes to their lineup for this game. If Brandon Ingram is cleared to play, he will likely replace Garrett Temple in the frontcourt. Meanwhile, Devonte' Graham, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Josh Hart and Jonas Valanciunas should retain their places.

Herbert Jones, Tomas Satoransky and Trey Murphy III will likely play the most minutes off the Pelicans' bench.

Brooklyn Nets vs New Orleans Pelicans: Predicted Starting 5s

Brooklyn Nets

Point Guard - James Harden | Shooting Guard - Joe Harris | Small Forward - Bruce Brown Jr. | Power Forward - Kevin Durant | Center - Blake Griffin.

New Orleans Pelicans

Point Guard - Nickeil Alexander-Walker | Shooting Guard - Devonte' Graham | Small Forward - Josh Hart | Power Forward - Brandon Ingram | Center - Jonas Valanciunas.

