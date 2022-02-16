Brooklyn Nets vs New York Knicks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - February 16th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Brooklyn Nets will play the New York Knicks on Wednesday at Madison Square Garden. The two New York-based teams will clash for the second time this season in a contest that will likely assert the winner's dominance over the territory.

During their last clash, the two sides went off. The fourth quarter saw several lead exchanges. The game remained closely contested right up until the last two free throws by Nets forward James Johnson, which sealed the game.

James Harden dropped a game-high 34 points that evening to help his team beat New York 112-110. In the Knicks' corner, Alec Burks shot four three-pointers and scored a team-high 25 points, but his contribution couldn't alter the final score.

The Nets will be without Kevin Durant and James Harden in the upcoming game. It took the newly traded Seth Curry and Andre Drummond to even help the team break their 11-game losing streak. Prior to Durant's injury, the Nets had a 27-15 record. In his absence, they have won only three games and lost 12.

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA The Knicks led by 23 points, tied for their 2nd-largest blown lead in a game over the last 25 seasons. The Knicks led by 23 points, tied for their 2nd-largest blown lead in a game over the last 25 seasons. https://t.co/vojUXD6B6c

Meanwhile, the Knicks, who sit 12th in the Eastern Conference with a 25-33 record, have had one of their worst seasons in recent history. They are currently ranked 25th in the league in offense and 13th in defense.

Tom Thodeau and company will prepare for the upcoming game on the back of a two-game losing streak. A fact that may very well influence their confidence on the court.

Brooklyn Nets Injury Reports

The Nets will head to MSG without their newly formed big 3. While Durant is recovering from an MCL sprain, Kyrie Irving is ineligible to play and Simmons is undergoing competitive reconditioning.

Furthermore, Joe Harris will continue to be sidelined on Wednesday. Harris is the third most efficient three-point shooter in the history of the league. He is the only player ever to maintain more than 43% while making more than 2 threes per game in his career.

Player Name Status Reason Kevin Durant Out MCL Sprain Ben Simmons Out Competition reconditioning Joe Harris Out Left ankle surgery Kyrie Irving Out Ineligible to play

New York Knicks Injury Reports

The Knicks will head into the game with three of their players sidelined due to injury. RJ Barrett, Nerlens Noel and Derrick Rose have all been listed as out for Wednesday in the Knicks' official injury report.

Player Name Status Reason RJ Barrett Out Left Ankle Sprain Nerlens Noel Out Left Knee Soreness Derrick Rose Out Right Ankle Surgery

Brooklyn Nets vs New York Knicks: Predicted Lineups

Brooklyn Nets

Steve Nash will most likely choose the same lineup that was used against the Sacramento Kings. Patty Mills and Seth Curry will start at the two guard spots.

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA Seth Curry was SOLID in his Nets debut Seth Curry was SOLID in his Nets debut 🔥 https://t.co/q6amGP845S

Meanwhile, Bruce Brown, Kessler Edwards, and Andre Drummond will start in the frontcourt. Andre Drummond proved to be a reliable center in Brooklyn's previous outing. However, his consistency will prove to be the true value of the deal that sent Harden to Philadelphia.

New York Knicks

The Knicks' backcourt will feature Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier as the team's starting guards. Meanwhile, Juilius Randle, Mitchell Robinson, and Alec Burks will start in the frontcourt to round out the lineup.

Brooklyn Nets vs New York Knicks: Predicted Starting 5s

Brooklyn Nets

Point Guard - Patty Mills | Shooting Guard - Seth Curry | Small Forward - Bruce Brown | Power Forward - Kessler Edwards | Center - Andre Drummond.

New York Knicks

Point Guard - Kemba Walker | Shooting Guard - Evan Fournier | Small Forward - Alec Burks | Power Forward - Julius Randle | Center - Mitchell Robinson.

Edited by David Nyland