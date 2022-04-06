Brooklyn Nets vs New York Knicks: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - April 6th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Brooklyn Nets will head to the Madison Square Garden for a matchup against the New York Knicks on Wednesday, Apr. 6. The Nets have won all three games played between the two teams this season.

The Nets are coming off a 118-105 blowout loss to the Houston Rockets. Kyrie Irving scored 42 points and shot eight three-pointers on 50% efficiency. Kevin Durant had a poor night shooting, but he still managed 18 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. Kevin Porter Jr. led the way with a 36-point performance for the Rockets, but that was not enough on the night.

The Knicks, meanwhile, enjoyed a 118-88 blowout win over the Orlando Magic on Sunday. RJ Barrett and Obi Toppin combined to score 47 points for the Knicks. Immanuel Quickley secured a 20-point triple-double from the bench.

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report

The Nets have not submitted their injury report, as they played the Rockets on Tuesday. However, Joe Harris and Ben Simmons have been ruled out of the game.

Seth Curry, meanwhile, was ruled out against the Rockets due to an ankle injury. The team could decide to give him another game off to keep him fresh for the playoffs. Goran Dragic has been ruled out due to the league's health and safety protocols, though.

Player Name Status Injury Joe Harris Injured Injured en Simmons Injured Injured Seth Curry Out Health and Safety protocol

DaveEarly @DavidEarly Steve Nash was asked if the #Nets are considering resting Seth Curry through the Play-In. Nash explains how he doesn't think even that amount of rest would address Curry's ongoing ankle issues. That's more of an off-season fix so they expect he'll be managing it through the year. Steve Nash was asked if the #Nets are considering resting Seth Curry through the Play-In. Nash explains how he doesn't think even that amount of rest would address Curry's ongoing ankle issues. That's more of an off-season fix so they expect he'll be managing it through the year. https://t.co/cWyE4BajXR

New York Knicks Injury Report

The Knicks have listed seven players as part of their injury report. Julius Randle, Derrick Rose, Kemba Walker, Nerlens Noel and Cam Reddish have all been ruled out due to injuries. Quentin Grimes and Miles McBride have been reported as questionable due to right knee soreness.

Player Name Status Reason Quentin Grimes Questionable Right Knee Soreness Miles McBride Questionable Right Knee Soreness Nerlens Noel Out Left Foot Sore Cam Reddish Out Right Shoulder AC Injury Julius Randle Out Right Quadricpe Tendon Sore Derrick Rose Out Right Ankle Surgery Kemba Walker Out Not with the team

Brooklyn Nets vs New York Knicks Betting Odds & Spreads - April 6, 2022

Team Name Records Moneyline Total Points [Over and Under] Point Spread Brooklyn Nets 41-38 -350 Over 232.5 [-110] -7.5 [-110] New York Knicks 35-44 +260 Under 232.5 [-110] +7.5 [-110]

The Nets are favored in this game because of the phenomenal offensive unit they have. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have been in scintillating form. if they get going, the Knicks could have a tough time trying to stop them.

Brooklyn Nets vs New York Knicks Betting Tips

Brooklyn Nets

Kevin Durant has averaged 33.4 PPG, 8.4 RPG and 6.6 APG in his last five appearances. The Nets have won six of their last 10 games on the road. The Nets have gone over the total in only one of their last five games.

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets KD wanted to raise the difficulty 🤯 KD wanted to raise the difficulty 🤯 https://t.co/fHQikEc5rH

New York Knicks

The Knicks have won only three of their last 10 games at home. RJ Barrett has scored 20 points or more, seven times in his last 10 games. The Knicks have a 6-4 record in their last 10 games.

Brooklyn Nets vs New York Knicks Predicted Starting Lineups

Brooklyn Nets

Houston Rockets vs Brooklyn Nets

The Nets could start Kyrie Irving and Patty Mills in the backcourt. Kevin Durant and Bruce Brown should partner him in the frontcourt, while Andre Drummond keeps his position at center. Nic Claxton and Cam Thomas are expected to play significant minutes off the bench.

New York Knicks

Utah Jazz vs New York Knicks

The Knicks should continue playing Alec Burks and Evan Fournier in the backcourt. RJ Barrett and Obi Toppin should man the frontcourt, while Mitchell Robinson takes position at center.

The Nets have won eight of the last 10 games between the two teams.

The Knicks have a 16-23 record at home, while the Nets are 23-17 on the road.

The Knicks have a dismal 20-29 record against Eastern Conference teams, while the Nets have a 28-21 record against teams in the East

Brooklyn Nets vs New York Knicks Predicted Starting 5s

Brooklyn Nets

Point Guard - Kyrie Irving | Shooting Guard - Patty Mills | Small Forward - Kevin Durant | Power Forward - Bruce Brown | Center - Andre Drummond.

New York Knicks

Point Guard - Alec Burks | Shooting Guard - Evan Fournier | Small Forward - RJ Barrett | Power Forward - Julius Randle | Center - Mitchell Robinson.

