Brooklyn Nets vs New York Knicks: Match Preview and Predictions - 26th January 2020

Achyut Dubey FOLLOW ANALYST Preview

26 Jan 2020, 12:29 IST SHARE

Milwaukee Bucks v Brooklyn Nets

Match Details

Fixture: Brooklyn Nets vs New York Knicks

Date & Time: Sunday, 26 January 2020 (6:00 PM ET)

Venue: Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Last Game Results

Brooklyn Nets (19-25): 121-111 win over Detroit Pistons (25 January, Saturday)

New York Knicks (12-34): 112-118 loss to Toronto Raptors (24 January, Friday)

Brooklyn Nets Preview

With Kevin Durant (Achilles) out for the entire year and DeAndre Jordan (finger) currently being evaluated on a day-to-day basis, the Brooklyn Nets have now dropped five of their last six games.

The Nets are currently hanging by a thread for a playoff berth, down at the eighth spot with an underwhelming 19-25 (0.432) win-loss record. Kyrie Irving's inclusion into the lineup has not seen a drastic uptick in the team's winning chances which is a huge cause of concern for the franchise going forward.

Key Player - Kyrie Irving

Kyrie missed a spot on the All-Star starting lineup this year.

Already a six-time All-Star at the age of 27, Kyrie Irving is arguably the best ball handler to ever play in the NBA. Although Uncle Drew's leadership qualities have always been questionable ever since his decision to move away from Cleveland, his latest venture in Brooklyn has seen him drop career-high numbers in 26.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.7 assists per matchup.

Advertisement

From an individual standpoint, he has been playing at a high level despite being bugged by injuries all season long.

Nets Predicted Lineup

Taurean Prince, Jarrett Allen, Joe Harris, Garrett Temple, Kyrie Irving.

New York Knicks Preview

The New York Knicks' roster will miss rookie RJ Barrett for at least another week, as he continues to recover from a sprained right ankle. RJ suffered the injury on Jan. 16 while playign against the Phoenix Suns, and is currently transitioned from crutches to a walking boot.

The Knicks have surprised everyone by not being the worst team in the league yet again, as they sit at the 13th spot on the East standings with a lowly 12-34 (0.261).

Key Player - Marcus Morris

Marcus Morris trade rumours are picking up steam.

Leading the Knicks through his elite scoring year, Morris has been at the forefront of trade talks for quite a while now. With the February 6 trade deadline looming, the veteran swingman is putting together a career-high scoring year with 19.1 points per game, on a blazing 45% shooting exhibition from the three-point line.

The 30-year-old is leading the offensive end for this new look Knicks squad, but his contributions are falling short on a bigger scale of registering consistent wins.

Knicks Predicted Lineup

Julius Randle, Taj Gibson, Elfrid Payton, Reggie Bullock, Marcus Morris Sr.

Nets vs Knicks Match Prediction

The Nets will playing on the second night of a back-to-back, while the Knicks are coming off consecutive losses. The Madison Square Garden will be divided in cheers, but it should be Brooklyn walking away with an easy win.

Where to Watch Raptors vs Spurs?

There will be live coverage of the game on YES and MSG GO from 6:00 PM ET. You can also stream the game via NBA League Pass.