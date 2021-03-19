Brooklyn Nets vs Orlando Magic: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting-5s - March 19th, 2020 | NBA Season 2020-21

The surging Brooklyn Nets will take on the struggling Orlando Magic at the Amway Center in their third meeting of the 2020-21 NBA season on Friday.

James Harden is the engine that has powered the Brooklyn Nets' ascension to the top of the Eastern Conference table. Heading into this matchup, the Nets are now tied for the best record alongside the 76ers (28-13). Harden has proven to be a triple-double machine, guiding the Brooklyn Nets to victory in nine of their past ten outings.

Meanwhile, the Orlando Magic are in deep trouble as they tumble towards the bottom of the Eastern Conference table, thanks to a 13-27 record. The Orlando Magic are on a nine-game losing streak and will be desperate to stop the bleeding as they face off against the Brooklyn Nets on Friday. However, considering the top-notch form the Nets are in at the moment, the Magic will face an uphill battle against the most potent offense in the association.

Nets vs Magic Injury updates

Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets coaching staff has decided to rest Blake Griffin for Friday's game against the Magic. Fans will have to wait longer before seeing the former All-Star hit the floor for his new ball club. Kyrie Irving, who was on the sidelines for their previous matchup against the Pacers, has been listed as probable to return to his duties for this game.

Meanwhile, Kevin Durant is expected to remain out for at least another week as the Brooklyn Nets are being cautious with their prime asset's health. The Nets have been surging despite his absence, which leaves no reason to push for Durant's premature return to the NBA hardwood. Spencer Dinwiddie, who has been a part of several trade rumors recently, remains out for the season.

Orlando Magic

The Orlando Magic have reasons for cautious optimism as Aaron Gordon and Evan Fournier returned to action in their loss against the Knicks. The duo combined for a respectable 40 points on the night and could help their side break out of their slump in the coming weeks if they don't get traded before March 25.

The Orlando Magic coaching staff is monitoring Terrence Ross and Michael Carter-Williams on a day-to-day basis. Both could suit up against the Brooklyn Nets on Friday. James Ennis III and Cole Anthony have been ruled out of this contest while Jonathan Isaac and Markelle Fultz remain out for an extended period.

Nets vs Magic Predicted Line-ups

Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets will hope to see Kyrie Irving back in the lineup, joining James Harden in the backcourt as the lethal duo endeavor to keep their hot streak alive. The 'Beard' James Harden is coming off a mind-blowing performance, registering a triple-double outing with 40 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds in 42 minutes from the floor.

Steve Nash will probably send out Joe Harris to resume his role on the wing along with Bruce Bowen Jr. In their win over the Pacers, Harris and Bowen combined for 30 points and eight boards en route to their 28th win of the season. Coming in at the center position will be DeAndre Jordan, who will have the responsibility of stopping Nikola Vucevic in the upcoming fixture.

Orlando Magic

The Orlando Magic will hope to see better results in the coming weeks as they welcome two talented players back to their lineup. Aaron Gordon, who tallied 17 points, 7 assists, and 5 rebounds in his comeback, will join Al-Farouq Aminu on the wing.

Another returning player, Evan Fournier, who registered 23 points and 4 rebounds in their previous game, will join Chasson Randle in the backcourt. Coach Steve Clifford will hope to extract another big performance from Fournier, without whom a victory against the Nets will be difficult.

Rolling out at the center position will be Orlando Magic All-Star Nikola Vucevic, who has been battling hard every game to keep his side afloat amidst their injury-ridden season. Vucevic is coming off another double-double outing and could potentially explode for a big performance against the Brooklyn Nets on Friday.

Brooklyn Nets Predicted Lineup

G James Harden, G Kyrie Irving, F Joe Harris, F Bruce Bowen Jr., C DeAndre Jordan

Orlando Magic Predicted Lineup

G Chasson Randle, G Evan Fournier, F Aaron Gordon, F Al-Farouq Aminu, C Nikola Vucevic