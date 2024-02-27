Brooklyn Nets vs Orlando Magic: Prediction and betting tips | February 27, 2024

The Brooklyn Nets vs Orlando Magic matchup is one of 11 games scheduled on Tuesday in the NBA. This is the second time the two Eastern Conference teams face off this season. The Magic are winless in three games against the Nets.

The Nets are 11th in the Eastern Conference, with a 22-35 record. They snapped a four-game losing streak on Monday with a 111-86 road victory against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Meanwhile, the Magic are looking to rebound from a 109-82 defeat to the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday, which snapped their three-game winning streak. Despite the setback, they hold the eighth-best record in the Eastern Conference with a 32-26 record.

Brooklyn Nets vs Orlando Magic: Preview, betting tips, and prediction

The Brooklyn Nets vs Orlando Magic game is at the Kia Center in Orlando, Florida on Tuesday.

The tip-off happens at 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time, and it can be seen live on television through Bally Sports Florida and Yes Network. NBA League Pass is the most popular choice for fans who prefer to watch via online livestream

Moneyline: Nets (+325) vs Magic (-425)

Spread: Nets +9.5 (-110) vs -9.5 Magic (-110)

Total (O/U): Nets (u214.5) vs Magic (o214.5)

Brooklyn Nets vs Orlando Magic: Preview

The Magic have three players on their IR. Jonathan Isaac and Paolo Banchero are marked as questionable to play, while Gary Harris is probable. All three will be game-time decisions.

Cam Thomas, meanwhile, is the only player who is a game-time decision for the Nets, while Dariq Whitehead is not expected to suit up for the rest of the season due to a foot injury.

Brooklyn Nets vs Orlando Magic: Predicted lineups

If Cam Thomas does not suit up for the Nets, Dennis Schroeder should start alongside Ben Simmons. Mikal Bridges, Dorian Finney-Smith and Nic Claxton are the frontcourt starters.

While Paolo Banchero was out in the previous game, Wendell Carter Jr. started with Franz Wagner and Goga Bitadze in the frontcourt. Rookie Aaron Black and Jalen Suggs should round out the rest of the starting five.

Brooklyn Nets vs Orlando Magic: Betting tips

Mikal Bridges has been the most efficient scorer for the Nets and is given an NBA prop of 20.5 points. He has only gone up the mark only once in the last three games, and with the Nets' pace, it should be difficult to get him over again.

Dennis Schroeder has been an intriguing addition for the Nets during the mid-season, and his NBA prop is at 13.5 points. He has not gone over in the last four games and scored four points twice. The trend is not looking good, so putting him over is quite a risk.

Brooklyn Nets vs Orlando Magic: Prediction

The Brooklyn Nets are the underdogs against the Orlando Magic, and the spread of 9.5 points without Paolo Banchero seems too wide. The spread might not be covered, while the total could go over, just like in the last two encounters.