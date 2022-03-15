Brooklyn Nets vs Orlando Magic Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Odds & Spreads  - March 15th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Brooklyn Nets will travel to the Amway Center for a matchup against the Orlando Magic on Tuesday, March 15. Both teams have faced off thrice this season and the Nets have the upper hand as they have won two out of those games.

Brooklyn come into the game on the back of a dramatic win over the New York Knicks on Sunday. Kevin Durant led the way for the Nets with a 53 point night. The 33-year-old shot at 51.4 % from the field and looked unguardable on the night. RJ Barrett, Julius Randle, and Evan Fournier combined to score 75 points, but their efforts went in vain as the Brooklyn Nets grabbed a 110-107 win at home.

The Orlando Magic, on the other hand, suffered a disappointing defeat to the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday. Joel Embiid racked up 35 points and grabbed 16 rebounds to lead the way for Philly.

The Magic looked resilient as they took the game into overtime. Cole Anthony made big buckets in the overtime period, but the 76ers somehow hung onto the end and walked away with a 116-114 win.

Match Details

Fixture: Brooklyn Nets vs Orlando Magic | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Tuesday, March 15, 7:00 PM ET [Wednesday, March 16, 4:30 AM IST]

Venue: Amway Center, Orlando, FL

Brooklyn Nets Preview

New York Knicks v Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets have found their rhythm and are looking to finally make some noise in the league. They have won their last three games in a row and come into this one with high confidence. With this being an away game, Kyrie Irving will be available for the Nets and this in itself is a great boost for them. His last appearance against the Philadelphia 76ers saw Irving play terrific defense and rack up 22 points on them.

To add to the excitement, Kevin Durant also looks to be in stellar form. His 53 point performance against the Knicks helped his average climb to 32 PPG since his return. The team will be hoping to see another terrific performance from him in this game on the road.

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets



is your Eastern Conference Player of the Week!



on.nba.com/36cpVjP The numbers speak for themselves @KDTrey5 is your Eastern Conference Player of the Week! The numbers speak for themselves 🔥@KDTrey5 is your Eastern Conference Player of the Week! 🔗 on.nba.com/36cpVjP https://t.co/fzzoGiMFNV

Going up against the Magic, the Nets will fancy their chances of winning given their form and the players they have. With just 15 games left, they cannot afford any further setbacks as the Atlanta Hawks are right behind them and any loss at this point could prove to be costly for them in their journey ahead.

Brooklyn Nets Predicted Lineup

G - Kyrie Irving, G - Patty Mills, F - Kevin Durant, F - Bruce Brown, C - Andre Drummond

Orlando Magic Preview

Indiana Pacers v Orlando Magic

The Orlando Magic are one of the two teams in the East to be ruled out in the race for the playoffs. They sit in the last position with an 18-51 record. Despite having some of the most talented youngsters in the game, the Magic have failed to deliver and will now play the remaining games just for pride.

A big positive for them is the return of youngster Markelle Fultz, who returned after a long layoff due to an ACL injury. He has averaged 10 PPG and 5.5 AP in 6 appearances while shooting 53.3 % from the field and 40% from the 3 point range.

They will be hoping for a much better performance from him in the next season as by then he will have the exposure of having completed training camp and played several high octane basketball games.

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic



11 AST in 19 MIN against Philadelphia Markelle Fultz.11 AST in 19 MIN against Philadelphia Markelle Fultz. 😈11 AST in 19 MIN against Philadelphia https://t.co/8zUwcSDiKO

Their poor season has not stopped Cole Anthony from making a name for himself in the league. The youngster is averaging 17.3 PPG and 5.7 APG in 55 games. He has improved immensely and is shaping up to be one of the best young talents in the league.

Going up against the Nets, the Orlando Magic will need all of their players to be at their best. Guarding Kevin Durant is definitely going to be tough, but if they are able to lock him down, the Magic stand a chance to cause an upset and grab a victory at home.

Orlando Magic Predicted Lineup

G - Cole Anthony, G - RJ Hampton, F - Franz Wagner, F - Wendell Carter Jr., C - Mo Bamba

Brooklyn Nets vs Orlando Magic Betting Odds & Spreads - March 15, 2022

Teams Records Moneyline Points [Over and Under] Spread Brooklyn Nets 35-33 -460 Over 231.5 [-110] -9.5 [-110] Orlando Magic 18-51 +350 Under 231.5 [-110] +9.5[-110]

The Brooklyn Nets are being favoured simply because of the wide array of superstars they have on their team. Kevin Durant is coming into the game on the back of a 53 point performance and with Kyrie Irving also available, they are even more dangerous, which is why the oddsmakers have given the Nets the higher odds of coming out of this game as winners.

Odds sourced from - Fanduel

Brooklyn Nets vs Orlando Magic Betting Tips

Brooklyn Nets

The Nets are 4-0 over in points over their last 4 road games against teams with a record less than .400 record at home. Kyrie Irving is available to play the game Kevin Durant has scored 25 points or more in 4 of his last 5 games

Click here to make a bet on Kevin Durant adding more than 30 points in this game against the Orlando Magic on Fanduel

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets This is what he does 🥶 This is what he does 🥶 https://t.co/Yfyjg8kO5E

Orlando Magic

The Orlando Magic are ranked 29th in terms of offensive ratings in the league. The Magic have the worst record at home this season with only 8 wins and 24 losses in 32 games. Orlando are 4-0 against the spread in their last 4 games.

Click here to bet on Cole Anthony securing a double-double in this game against the Nets on Fanduel

Nets vs Magic Match Prediction

The Nets will definitely come into this game as favorites, but they cannot take the Magic lightly as they have some talented young hoopers. In their last game, the Magic made things extremely difficult for the 76ers when given an opening. If the Nets have to cruise to a win comfortably, they will have to be at their best right from the tip-off.

The Brooklyn Nets have won 3 out of their last 5 games against the Orlando Magic

The Nets average 111. 3 PPG which is the eleventh best in the league as compared to the Magic who average 104.2 PPG and are placed twenty-eighth.

The Brooklyn Nets are 25-18 against Eastern Conference teams, while the Orlando Magic are 10-33 against Eastern Conference opponents

Click here to bet on the results of the Nets vs Magic game on Fanduel

Where to watch the Nets vs Magic game?

All games will be available to stream live on the official NBA app. This game between the Nets and the Magic will be locally telecast on Yes Network and Bally Sports Sun.

Edited by Arnav