Brooklyn Nets vs Philadelphia 76ers Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 22, 2025 

The Brooklyn Nets versus Philadelphia 76ers matchup is one of five games scheduled for Saturday. Both teams have similar 20-35 records, with Philly placed 11th in the East and Brooklyn just behind at 12th.

The two teams have played each other 218 times in the regular season, with the Sixers holding a 127-91 lead. This will be their fourth and final game this season, with Philadelphia holding a 2-1 lead so far. They last played on Feb. 12, when Brooklyn got a 100-96 win.

D’Angelo Russell led the Nets with 22 points, while Kelly Oubre Jr. and Quentin Grimes had 30 points each for the 76ers.

Brooklyn Nets vs Philadelphia 76ers game details and odds

The Brooklyn Nets vs Philadelphia 76ers game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Wells Fargo Center. The matchup will be broadcast locally on NBC Sports Philadelphia and YES. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Nets (+350) vs. 76ers (-450)

Spread: Nets (+10.5) vs. 76ers (-10.5)

Total (O/U): Nets -110 (o213) vs. 76ers -110 (u213)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Brooklyn Nets vs Philadelphia 76ers preview

The Nets are in the midst of a rebuild and traded most of their players before the trade deadline. They have, however, done a decent job recently, winning six of their past 10 games. They are coming off a 110-97 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday. Cameron Johnson led the team with 18 points.

The Sixers have been one of the most disappointing teams this season. While it was mainly because of injuries at the beginning of the season, the team has struggled even with a healthy roster. It can be confidently said by now that the Big Three of Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Paul George have not worked out so far.

Philly has lost six straight and eight of its past 10 games. It is coming off of a 124-104 blowout loss to the defending champions, Boston Celtics, on Thursday. All Sixers starters scored in double digits but none had a big game to lead the team to a win. George had 17 points, while Maxey and Embiid had 16 and 15 points, respectively.

Brooklyn Nets vs Philadelphia 76ers betting props

Cameron Johnson’s points total is set at 18.5, a mark he hasn’t crossed in his past seven games. He is unlikely to do so on Saturday as well. Bet on the under.

Joel Embiid’s points total is set at 27.5. While that is over his season average of 24.3 points, expect the former MVP to have a big game and score more than 27.5 points.

Brooklyn Nets vs Philadelphia 76ers prediction

The oddsmakers highly favor the Sixers to get a win at home. While Philly should get the win, it might struggle to cover the spread. Furthermore, this should be a high-scoring game with the team total going past 213 points.

