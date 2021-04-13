Brooklyn Nets vs Philadelphia 76ers Prediction and Combined 5 - April 14th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Brooklyn Nets will be taking on the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center tomorrow in a top-of-the-table NBA 2020-21 season clash.

The game was supposed to be part of back-to-back matches for the Brooklyn Nets, but Steve Nash's men will be fresh for this blockbuster encounter following the postponement of their game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Brooklyn Nets vs Philadelphia 76ers Prediction

The Philadelphia 76ers have a balanced team with equal focus on offense and defense, while the Brooklyn Nets have been a top-heavy team this season. Joel Embiid will play a key role in determining the outcome of the game, as the Nets don't have a strong presence in the paint.

The Philadelphia 76ers hold a slight advantage over the Brooklyn Nets and should come out on top in a game that is expected to be close.

Brooklyn Nets vs Philadelphia 76ers Combined 5

Point Guard - Kyrie Irving | Shooting Guard - James Harden | Small Forward - Kevin Durant | Power Forward - Tobias Harris | Center- Joel Embiid

Kyrie Irving starts at point guard in a combined 5 featuring the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets. He makes the team over Ben Simmons, who has been a strong candidate for the Defensive Player of the Year award.

But Irving has simply been brilliant on the offensive end, averaging 28 points, five rebounds and 5.6 assists on an impressive 40% shooting from downtown.

For the shooting guard spot, James Harden pips Philadelphia 76ers' Seth Curry . Harden has been getting MVP shouts since his move to the Brooklyn Nets, and his statistics more than justify them.

He has put up 26 points, nine rebounds and 11 assists, tallying 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocks along with it. He has also shot a healthy 46.7% from the field, leading an efficient Brooklyn Nets offense.

Kevin Durant is a unanimous choice for the small forward position, blowing his competition, Danny Green, out of the water. Durant has returned to his prolific self after a lengthy lay-off due to an Achilles injury, registering 28 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

Durant has displayed his versatility on the basketball court, making things happen on the defensive side of the ball as well. He has tallied 1.4 blocks and 0.7 steals per contest.

Tobias Harris takes up the power forward position at the expense of Brooklyn Nets' Joe Harris.

The former LA Clippers star has averaged a healthy 20 points and 7.5 rebounds per match, finally finding his groove after two shaky seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers. Harris has shot well from the deep, making 40% of his three-point attempts.

Finally, Joel Embiid starts at center, courtesy of a brilliant stat line - 29.6 points, 11 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 1.5 blocks. Embiid has been the definition of a two-way player, and is set to get a heavy share of MVP votes this year.

He was brilliant in the Philadelphia 76ers' last game, scoring 36 points and grabbing seven rebounds against the Dallas Mavericks.

