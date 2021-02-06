Brooklyn Nets vs Philadelphia 76ers Prediction: Combined starting 5 featuring James Harden and Joel Embiid

After the Kevin Durant drama in the loss to the Toronto Raptors, the Brooklyn Nets will play the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center in the 2020-21 NBA.

This matchup was going to be an enticing one if both teams were at full strength. However, Durant's issues with the NBA's health and safety protocols have changed the complexion of this duel between two of the East's elite teams.

Statement from NBA on Kevin Durant situation: pic.twitter.com/S6XvLUhAH2 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 6, 2021

The Philadelphia 76ers currently sit at the top of the NBA Eastern Conference, with a 16-7 record. They are, however, coming off a 117-123 defeat against the Toronto Raptors.

The game against the Raptors was all about Kevin Durant. He was removed from the Philadelphia 76ers' starting lineup and was set to miss the game. But he cleared the league's health and safety protocol before returning in the late stages of the first quarter.

However, he was again removed from the game in the third quarter, which prompted a fiery response from him on social media.

Yo @nba, your fans aren’t dumb!!!! You can’t fool em with your Wack ass PR tactics.. #FREE7 https://t.co/78N1iKFAoc — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) February 6, 2021

As per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the rest of the Brooklyn Nets' team has been cleared to travel to play against Doc Rivers' Philadelphia 76ers.

In the game against Toronto, the Nets' offense was spread out, as seven players scored over 10 points. Though they had good percentages from the field, 3P line and free-throw line, turnovers hurt the Brooklyn Nets (the Nets had 18 compared to the Raptors' 10).

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia 76ers lost 105-121 to the Portland Trail Blazers despite Joel Embiid scoring 37 points.

Ben Simmons, who did not play (because of a calf injury), is likely to feature against the Brooklyn Nets. MVP candidate and the Philadelphia 76ers' star center, Joel Embiid, is also questionable due to a knee concern.

Brooklyn Nets vs Philadelphia 76ers Prediction: Combined starting 5

In their January 7th match this season, the Brooklyn Nets won without their big three. James Harden was a Houston Rockets player, while Durant and Irving did not play that game.

Nevertheless, there isn't any shortage of talent on both sides. On that note, let us have a look at a hypothetical combined lineup of players of the Brooklyn Nets and the Philadelphia 76ers.

Guard - James Harden (Brooklyn Nets)

James Harden (#13) of the Brooklyn Nets

James Harden has played only ten games with the Brooklyn Nets since being traded from the Houston Rockets; nevertheless, he has flourished at the point guard position.

Harden has taken the distributor's role and has performed well for his star-studded team

The former MVP is averaging 23.4 points, 12 assists and 8.1 rebounds per game this season, playing an average of 40.2 minutes per game.

Guard - Kyrie Irving (Brooklyn Nets)

Kyrie Irving (#11) of the Brooklyn Nets.

Kyrie Irving is simply a scoring machine and a crafty player. Despite the drama and the noise surrounding his absence from the team some weeks ago, he has been efficient for Steve Nash's Brooklyn Nets.

Irving is averaging 27.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists for the Nets in the 2020-21 NBA season. Though he is leading the team in field-goal attempts, Irving has been efficient shooting the ball. He has 53/43/94 shooting splits for the season.