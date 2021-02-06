Kevin Durant wants to be freed after being pulled twice from Brooklyn Nets' game against Toronto Raptors

Kevin Durant was set to appear for the Brooklyn Nets in their latest game against the Toronto Raptors tonight. The Nets had all members of their big three available but only James Harden and Kyrie Irving ended up featuring in the entire match at the Barclays Center.

Durant was held out pre-game because of an inconclusive test for someone who he interacted with this afternoon --- and pulled from game once that person returned a positive test later, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2021

Owing to various COVID 19-related protocols, Kevin Durant was pulled from the starting lineup minutes before the tipoff to undergo contact tracing. However, the required report came out as negative and he was cleared to join the game late in the first quarter. Durant ended up playing for around 19 minutes, registering a total of 6 rebounds, 5 assists, and 8 points.

Per NBA: Nets’ Kevin Durant has tested negative three times in past 24 hours. Someone he interacted with this afternoon had inconclusive test result before game — then positive result returned during game, so Durant was pulled out of caution. Contact tracing underway on Durant. https://t.co/2pJS07Q6ow — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 6, 2021

However, his joy was short-lived as Kevin Durant was pulled out of the game again in the third quarter “at the direction of the league.” This resulted in some intense drama on Twitter, as Durant expressed the desire to be “freed” after repeated interferences due to the NBA's health and safety protocols.

KD wants the NBA to "free" him

Kevin Durant frustrated after getting pulled out of Brooklyn Nets' game against Toronto Raptors twice

Kevin Durant had previously tested positive for COVID-19, but since appears to have returned to MVP form. He's currently averaging 29.5 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game and will be looking to lead the Brooklyn Nets on a serious title charge this time around.

The rest of the Nets have been cleared to travel to Philadelphia tonight for Saturday's game against the 76ers, but Durant will not make the trip, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2021

However, it appears as if KD is fast getting frustrated with the incessant testing that the NBA has taken up in recent months. After being cleared to play when his contact tracing report came out negative, Kevin Durant was pulled out in the third quarter again and now has been ruled to be “unlikely” for the Nets’ matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday.

Free me — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) February 6, 2021

As can be seen above, he appears quite angry with today's turn of events. While being pulled out more than once from the same game is frustrating, Kevin Durant will be even more dejected as his team ended up losing against the Toronto Raptors in overtime.

Durant has tested negative three times in past 24 hours, league spokesman says. Once that positive test came back, Durant was put back into contact tracing. https://t.co/nshz4shnhH — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2021

Despite the loss, the Brooklyn Nets are currently third in the Eastern Conference with a 14-10 record and are well on track to be title contenders this time around.

