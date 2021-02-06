Kevin Durant wants to be freed after being pulled twice from Brooklyn Nets' game against Toronto Raptors

Kevin Durant was set to appear for the Brooklyn Nets in their latest game against the Toronto Raptors tonight. The Nets had all members of their big three available but only James Harden and Kyrie Irving ended up featuring in the entire match at the Barclays Center.
Owing to various COVID 19-related protocols, Kevin Durant was pulled from the starting lineup minutes before the tipoff to undergo contact tracing. However, the required report came out as negative and he was cleared to join the game late in the first quarter. Durant ended up playing for around 19 minutes, registering a total of 6 rebounds, 5 assists, and 8 points.
However, his joy was short-lived as Kevin Durant was pulled out of the game again in the third quarter “at the direction of the league.” This resulted in some intense drama on Twitter, as Durant expressed the desire to be “freed” after repeated interferences due to the NBA's health and safety protocols.
Kevin Durant frustrated after getting pulled out of Brooklyn Nets' game against Toronto Raptors twice
Kevin Durant had previously tested positive for COVID-19, but since appears to have returned to MVP form. He's currently averaging 29.5 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game and will be looking to lead the Brooklyn Nets on a serious title charge this time around.
However, it appears as if KD is fast getting frustrated with the incessant testing that the NBA has taken up in recent months. After being cleared to play when his contact tracing report came out negative, Kevin Durant was pulled out in the third quarter again and now has been ruled to be “unlikely” for the Nets’ matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday.
As can be seen above, he appears quite angry with today's turn of events. While being pulled out more than once from the same game is frustrating, Kevin Durant will be even more dejected as his team ended up losing against the Toronto Raptors in overtime.
Despite the loss, the Brooklyn Nets are currently third in the Eastern Conference with a 14-10 record and are well on track to be title contenders this time around.
Published 06 Feb 2021, 09:15 IST