Brooklyn Nets vs Philadelphia 76ers Prediction & Match Preview - March 10th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Brooklyn Nets will head to the Wells Fargo Center to face off against the Philadelphia 76ers in a battle of the Eastern Conference heavyweights on Thursday, February 10.

This will be the first game between the two teams since the deadline day trade. James Harden moved to Philly in exchange for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry and Andre Drummond, who are now part of the Nets.

The team from Brooklyn come into the game on the back of a stunning win over the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday. Kyrie Irving starred for the team as he scored 50 points on 78.9% shooting to lead the way from the front. Kevin Durant had an off night, where he only scored 14 points on 46.2 % shooting from the field.

The Hornets tried their level best to make their way back into the game, but Irving was determined and this helped the Nets get to a 132-121 win on the night.

The Philadelphia 76ers also come into the game after a win over the Chicago Bulls. Joel Embiid scored 43 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to make things easier for the 76ers. James Harden scored 16 points and also chipped in with 14 assists to help the team get to a 121-106 win.

Match Details

Fixture: Brooklyn Nets vs Philadelphia 76ers | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Thursday, March 10, 8:30 PM ET [Friday, March 11, 6:00 AM IST]

Venue: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

Brooklyn Nets Preview

Brooklyn Nets v Charlotte Hornets

Despite onboarding some talented hoopers at the trade deadline, the Brooklyn Nets have not enjoyed the best of the form of late. They have won just one out of their last five games and have slipped to eighth place in the East.

This game is of huge significance for Ben Simmons as it will be the first time he visits the Wells Fargo Center since the trade. Fans in Philly are not going to be very pleased to see him there and it is going to be a tough night for him. Although he won't be playing, the Nets organization has confirmed that he will be on the bench.

The 25-year-old certainly disappointed a lot of fans in Philly after he decided not to turn up for the 76ers this season. However, he will soon be looking to keep all of that behind him and start afresh with the Nets.

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets Ball movement was on another level last night 🪙 Ball movement was on another level last night 🪙 https://t.co/ozIIQ88y5G

With only 16 games left in their season to end, the team will soon have to find a way to get back to being at their best. They are up against a 76ers side that is looking strong.

Any defensive setback on Thursday will prove to be costly as their opponents have the likes of Joel Embiid and James Harden. Both are talented and can exploit their opponent's shortcomings.

Key Player - Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant missed more than a month of action due to an MCL injury. During his absence, the Brooklyn Nets looked short of their best and fell to the ninth position in the East. However, with him having returned, the atmosphere in the locker room has been a lot more positive.

NetsKingdom 👑🗽 @NetsKingdomAJ Brooklyn Nets Kevin Durant The Best Player in The World is BackBrooklyn Nets Kevin Durant #Netsworld The Best Player in The World is Back 🔥 Brooklyn Nets Kevin Durant #Netsworld https://t.co/sr7zbOs1Vc

KD's offensive armory is diverse and he can score from nearly anywhere on the court. This being a big game, the team will need the two-time NBA champion to be at his best. He will certainly thrive under such situations and if Durant is able to have a big scoring night, the Nets can fancy their chances of walking out of Philly with a win.

Brooklyn Nets Predicted Lineup

G - Kyrie Irving, G - Seth Curry, F - Kevin Durant, F - Bruce Brown, C - Andre Drummond

Philadelphia 76ers Preview

Chicago Bulls v Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers have been in stellar form since the All-Star break. They have won five and lost just one game during this duration and this has helped them climb to the third position in the East with a 40-24 record.

The duo of Joel Embiid and James Harden have been really good for the Sixers so far. They have combined well and even youngster Tyrese Maxey has enjoyed playing alongside Harden. If the trio continue to put up dominant performances and pull off victories against other big teams, Philly could certainly make a push to finish at the top of the East.

The Sixers already know a thing or two about how the Nets will play as both Seth Curry and Andre Drumond will feature in this game for the Nets. Having coached these two, Rivers will have something in mind to stop the threat they bring to the game and this will eventually make things easy for the team.

A win in this encounter would be a great boost for their confidence as they have some tough fixtures coming up and the momentum for a win here could prove to be helpful for them.

Key Player - James Harden

James Harden moved to the Brooklyn Nets in hopes of winning a championship there. However, after just one and a half-season, he decided to leave them and join the Philadelphia 76ers. This move proved to be great for him as he has already formed great chemistry with the likes of Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.

StatMuse @statmuse James Harden in 5 games with the Sixers:



24.6 PPG

7.6 RPG

12.4 APG

53/45/89%



5-0. James Harden in 5 games with the Sixers:24.6 PPG7.6 RPG12.4 APG53/45/89%5-0. https://t.co/tNA8vIluob

Going into this game, Harden certainly knows what he’s up against. Both Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant are more than capable of taking control of the game, but with Harden in the opposition, things could get a lot tougher for them. The 32-year-old knows KD and Irving's game well, and if the 76ers are to break them down, Harden will have to have a big night on both ends of the floor.

Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Lineup

G - James Harden, G - Tyrese Maxey, F - Matisse Thybulle, F - Tobias Harris, C - Joel Embiid

Nets vs 76ers Match Prediction

The Nets vs 76ers game is one of the most anticipated games in the NBA since the trade deadline. This is definitely a new rivalry in the East, which fans will always have an eye on.

Going into this game, Philly are certainly coming in with stellar form. They would have a vengeance in mind, as many on the roster felt deserted by what Ben Simmons did.

The game will also be played on their home court and with the fans getting involved, they will certainly feel a lot more motivated and will be favorites to win it.

Where to watch the Nets vs 76ers game?

All games will be available to stream live on the official NBA app. This game between the Nets and the 76ers will be nationally televised on TNT. Yes Network and NBC Sports Philadelphia will locally air the game.

Edited by Arnav