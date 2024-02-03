Brooklyn Nets vs Philadelphia 76ers: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | February 3, 2024

The Brooklyn Nets will be hoping to even their season series with the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday. Brooklyn lost 121-99 in their first of four meetings on Nov. 19. The Sixers will like their chances of tying the head-to-head matchup as Philadelphia will be without reigning MVP Joel Embiid.

Aside from Embiid, the 76ers will not have Robert Covington and De’Anthony Melton while Nic Batum and Marcus Morris Sr. are questionable. Philadelphia's lengthy injury report will require newly-named All-Star Tyrese Maxey to sustain his sizzling-hot form. The point guard exploded for 51 points in his team’s 127-124 win over the Utah Jazz on Thursday.

The Nets will not be in full force as Dorian Finney-Smith, Day’Ron Sharpe and Dariq Whitehead are unavailable. Still, they will be in a good spot when they visit the 76ers who don’t have the NBA’s leading scorer in the lineup.

Brooklyn Nets vs Philadelphia 76ers preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The 76ers will host the Nets at the Wells Fargo Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at 6:00 p.m. ET. NBC Sports Philadelphia and YES are the local networks that will cover the game. Streaming the said matchup is also available by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Nets (+150) vs. 76ers (-180)

Spread: Nets (+4.0) vs. 76ers (-4.0)

Total (O/U): Nets (o232.5 -110) vs. 76ers (u232.5 -110)

Brooklyn Nets vs Philadelphia 76ers: Game preview

The Nets had been playing solid basketball before they ran into a buzzsaw named Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns. KD put on a show in his first return to Brooklyn since the blockbuster trade that sent him to Phoenix. The Suns’ firepower overwhelmed the Nets throughout the game.

Brooklyn will not be facing the same kind of problem when they take on the undermanned 76ers. They are not the favorites but they will have a better chance of coming out with the win versus the Embiid-less host team.

The 76ers barely beat the Utah Jazz on Thursday despite Tyrese Maxey’s career-high 51 points. Tobias Harris, Kelly Oubre Jr., Patrick Beverley and the rest of the roster will have to step up to support Maxey.

Before the victory against the Jazz, Philadelphia was on a four-game losing skid. They could go back to the loss column if the new All-Star can’t get a boost from his supporting cast.

Brooklyn Nets vs Philadelphia 76ers: Starting lineups

Cameron Johnson, Mikal Bridges, Nic Claxton, Spencer Dinwiddie and Cameron Thomas are likely starting for Jacque Vaughn.

76ers coach Nick Nurse could open the game with Tobias Harris, Daniel House Jr., Paul Reed, Tyrese Maxey and Kelly Oubre Jr.

Brooklyn Nets vs Philadelphia 76ers: Betting tips

The over/under points prop for Tyrese Maxey is 31.5, which is much higher than his season average of 26.3 PPG. Philadelphia will need him to score a bundle for the 76ers to have a chance of winning the game. Following his 51-point masterpiece, he could carry over that form on Saturday versus the Brooklyn Nets and get over his points prop.

Mikal Bridges’ 22.5 over/under points prop is a little over his season average of 21.9 PPG. Over his last five games, “Brooklyn Bridges” has averaged 26.0 points on 46.9% shooting. Brooklyn will lean on his scoring against the undermanned Philadelphia 76ers. Bridges could also go over his points prop.

Brooklyn Nets vs Philadelphia 76ers: Prediction

The 76ers could defend their home court behind Tyrese Maxey and coach Nick Nurse’s game plan. Brooklyn, however, could cover the spread.

