Brooklyn Nets vs Philadelphia 76ers: Predictions, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | April 14, 2024

The Brooklyn Nets visit the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, with tipoff at 1 p.m. ET. This will be the fourth and final season series matchup with the Sixers leading 2-1, included in the NBA's 15-game lineup.

The Nets (32-49) are 11th in the East and fourth in the Atlantic Division, coming off a 111-107 loss to their Division rivals, the New York Knicks, on Friday on the road.

Meanwhile, the Sixers (46-35) are seventh in the East and third in the Atlantic Division, coming off a 125-113 win over the Orlando Magic on Friday. Joel Embiid notched a team-high 32 points with 13 rebounds to spearhead the win.

Brooklyn Nets vs Philadelphia 76ers predictions, starting lineups and betting tips

The Eastern Conference matchup between the Brooklyn Nets and the Philadelphia 76ers will be aired locally on NBC Sports Philadelphia and WWOR-My9 for home and away coverage, respectively.

It will also be available for live streaming on Fubo TV and NBA League Pass, giving viewers access to NBA TV for a week's worth of free trial.

Spread: Nets +16 vs. Sixers -15.5

Moneyline: Nets +870 vs. Sixers -1350

Total over and under: Nets O 213 vs. Sixers U 213.5

Brooklyn Nets vs Philadelphia 76ers preview

The Brooklyn Nets, now eliminated from postseason contention, are still fielding a competitive lineup for their upcoming game. Despite recent offensive struggles, the team maintains a respectable scoring average of 110.7 points per game, shooting at a 45.7% accuracy rate from the field.

Their proficiency from beyond the arc stands at 36.3%, yet improvement is needed at the free-throw line, where they currently hold a 75.6% team percentage. Led by Cam Thomas' impressive average of 22.5 points per game, the Nets aim to conclude the season with a positive performance.

The Philadelphia 76ers are in a crucial position, needing a victory to secure a top-six seed in the Eastern Conference and avoid the Play-In Tournament. Fresh off a 125-113 home triumph against the Orlando Magic, they are primed for postseason contention.

Despite ranking 15th in the NBA for offensive production with an average of 114.7 points per game and shooting 46.5% collectively, their performance across all facets remains commendable. Notably, they excel with a 36.4% accuracy from beyond the arc and an impressive 82.6% success rate from the free-throw line. Center Joel Embiid continues to shine, boasting an average of 34.7 points per game during the active half of the season.

Brooklyn Nets vs Philadelphia 76ers starting lineups

The Nets will start Jacob Gilyard at PG, Cam Thomas at SG, Mikal Bridges at SF, Noah Clowney at PF and Nic Claxton at center.

The Sixers will start Tyrese Maxey at PG, Kyle Lowry at SG, Kelly Oubre Jr. at SF, Tobias Harris at PF and Joel Embiid at center.

Brooklyn Nets vs Philadelphia 76ers betting tips

Joel Embiid has averaged 34.7 points, 11.0 rebounds and 5.6 assists with 1.2 steals and 1.7 blocks. His rebound prop is set at over/under 11.5 and is favored to go over at +105.

Tyrese Maxey has averaged 25.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 6.2 assists. His assist prop is set at over/under 5.5 and is favored to under at +110.

Nic Claxton has averaged 11.9 points, 10.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists. His assist prop is set at over/under 2.5 and is favored to go over at +115.

Brooklyn Nets vs Philadelphia 76ers predictions

Both teams' defenses have been formidable, and the Brooklyn Nets may face challenges with several players potentially unavailable for this matchup. Both the Philadelphia 76ers and the Nets find themselves in the lower ranks in terms of 3-point shooting, with the Sixers ranked 16th at 36.4% and the Nets closely behind at 17th with a 36.3% shooting percentage throughout the season.

Additionally, both teams have displayed a tendency towards slower-paced play, with the Sixers ranking 18th in the league with 98.16 possessions per game, while the Nets lag behind at 25th with 97.53 possessions per game.

Anticipate a defensively focused game, with the Nets likely tightening up on defense and the Sixers intensifying their efforts to secure a higher seed and avoid the Play-In Tournament. Considering these factors, opting for the under 212.5 points in this matchup appears to be the more favorable bet.