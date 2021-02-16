Brooklyn Nets vs Phoenix Suns Prediction & Match Preview - February 16th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

After a few comfortable wins, the Brooklyn Nets will be feeling confident ahead of their fixture against the Phoenix Suns. The Suns themselves are in fine form after shrugging off a shaky start to the 2020-21 season and have won six straight games.

Match Details

Fixture: Brooklyn Nets vs Phoenix Suns | NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Tuesday, February 16th, 10:30 PM ET (Wednesday, 9 AM IST)

Venue: Phoenix Suns Arena, Phoenix, AZ

Brooklyn Nets Preview

The Brooklyn Nets made short work of the Sacramento Kings to take their unbeaten run to three games. Steve Nash's men are now entering the difficult portion of their Western Conference trip with games lined up against the Phoenix Suns and the two LA franchises. To make things worse, Kevin Durant will miss at least one game with hamstring woes.

It's mostly been the Kyrie Irving and James Harden show for the Brooklyn Nets. Their defense isn't sustainable yet but the switch-everything approach is the right way to go about it. Jeff Green continues to do a great job as the stretch five even though he isn't the greatest rebounder of the ball.

Key Player - James Harden

James Harden

James Harden's craftiness to create good looks for his teammates will be of significant importance against the defensively solid Phoenix Suns. Harden leads the league in assists this season, managing 11.3 dimes per game. He can flick a switch and turn into the primary scorer for the Brooklyn Nets too if need be.

Brooklyn Nets Predicted Lineup

G James Harden, G Kyrie Irving, F Bruce Brown, F Joe Harris, C Jeff Green

Phoenix Suns Preview

The Phoenix Suns' streaky patch has finally come to an end and they've won nine of their last 10 games. They've beaten three of the top four teams during their current unbeaten run and they'll get a chance to strike off the remaining franchise when they take on the Brooklyn Nets.

Chris Paul's clutch gene is finally rubbing off on the rest of the Phoenix Suns players, who've had to toil hard to eke out wins against the top contenders. Devin Booker's return to form has certainly helped in this regard. Deandre Ayton has also found some ground offensively but there's still some room for improvement.

Key Player - Devin Booker

Devin Booker

As good as the Phoenix Suns are defensively, they will not be able to win this contest with that ability alone. Any contest involving Brooklyn Nets is set to be a high-scoring affair and Devin Booker is the Suns' specialist in this regard. He's averaged 27.4 points on 52.6% shooting since returning from injury.

Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineup

G Chris Paul, G Devin Booker, F Mikal Bridges, F Frank Kaminsky, C Deandre Ayton

Nets vs Suns Match Prediction

The Phoenix Suns relied mostly on their defense to win games early on in the season. But they've scored a minimum of 119 points in three of their last four outings. They're likely to force more stops against the Brooklyn Nets in the absence of Kevin Durant and enjoy the home advantage as well. Chris Paul and co. should come away with a hard-fought win in this game.

Where to watch Nets vs Suns?

National telecast of this matchup will be available on TNT. Local coverage of the same will be carried by YES Network. You can also live stream this game via the NBA League Pass.

