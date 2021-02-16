Denver Nuggets vs Boston Celtics Prediction & Match Preview - February 16th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Denver Nuggets will travel east to take on the struggling Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Coach Malone's team will be looking to extend their winning streak to four games. The Nuggets currently sit at the 7th spot in the NBA Western Conference, while the Boston Celtics occupy the 4th position in the East.

Match Details

Fixture: Denver Nuggets vs Boston Celtics | NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Tuesday, February 16th, 7:00 PM ET (Wednesday, February 17th, 5:30 AM IST).

Venue: TD Garden, Boston.

Denver Nuggets Preview

The Denver Nuggets will be in a buoyant mood following their emphatic win over the LA Lakers in their last game. The Nuggets currently have the 5th best offense in the league this season, tallying 115.5 points per game.

After a jittery start to the year, Jamal Murray has improved lately and is playing the second fiddle role perfectly for the Denver Nuggets, averaging 18.5 points, 4.4 assists and 4 rebounds per game.

Key Player - Nikola Jokic

Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic gets past Anthony Davis and Denis Schroder of the LA Lakers

Nikola Jokic has been a huge problem for opposition defenses this season, averaging a stellar 26.5 points, 8.7 assists and 11.5 rebounds per game. He is a strong candidate for the MVP award, and if it keeps putting up these numbers through the rest of the year, it won't be a surprise if he finishes among the finalists.

Jokic has also been impressive on the defensive side of the ball as well, averaging 1.5 steals and 0.7 blocks, which shows his all-round influence on the Denver Nuggets.

Denver Nuggets Predicted Lineup

G Monte Morris, G Jamal Murray, F Michael Porter Jr., F JaMychal Green, C Nikola Jokic

Boston Celtics Preview

#NEBHInjuryReport for tomorrow vs Denver:



Romeo Langford (right wrist surgery rehab) - OUT

Marcus Smart (left calf tear) - OUT

Daniel Theis (right index finger sprain) - QUESTIONABLE — Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 15, 2021

The Boston Celtics are coming off a horrendous performance against the Washington Wizards, which saw them lose at Capital One Arena in a blowout. The Celtics' stars have been under intense scrutiny for some time now, and fans will be expecting a strong showing from the team at their home arena tonight.

The Boston Celtics offense has struggled this season, averaging just 110.1 points per game, which is the 8th lowest in the league. To make matters worse, they will be facing a resolute defensive unit in the Denver Nuggets.

Key Player - Jaylen Brown

Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics drives against the Detroit Pistons

Jaylen Brown has been the star of the show for the Boston Celtics so far, scoring 26 points and grabbing 5.7 rebounds per game. He is shooting an impressive 40.3% from downtown, while registering 1.3 steals per match. His playmaking has also improved, and only Jayson Tatum averages more assists for the Celtics.

The game against the Denver Nuggets is a must-win affair for Boston and Brown's teammates will look to him to lead the team's offense at TD Garden tonight.

Boston Celtics Predicted Lineup

G Kemba Walker, G Jaylen Brown, F Jayson Tatum, F Semi Ojeleye, C Daniel Theis

Nuggets vs Celtics Match Prediction

The Denver Nuggets have played like championship contenders in recent weeks, while the Boston Celtics have struggled to find the right balance. Nikola Jokic has been tearing defenses apart, and it won't be a surprise if he powers the Nuggets to another win over the Celtics.

Where to Watch Nuggets vs Celtics

Local coverage of the Denver Nuggets-Boston Celtics match will be available on ALT Network and NBCS Boston. The game will also be streamed live on the NBA League Pass.

