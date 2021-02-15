Brooklyn Nets vs Sacramento Kings Prediction & Match Preview - February 15th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The red-hot Brooklyn Nets are scheduled to face off against the Sacramento Kings at the Golden 1 Center for their first meeting of the 2020-21 NBA season.

The Brooklyn Nets have a 16-12 record ahead of this matchup, while the Sacramento Kings are at 12-14. The Nets' trajectory is on the rise as the side is in hot pursuit of the top teams in the East. The Kings, meanwhile, have lost steam of late, coming in with a three-game losing streak ahead of this fixture.

Match Details

Fixture: Brooklyn Nets vs Sacramento Kings - NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Monday, February 15th, 2021 10:00 PM ET (Tuesday 8:30 AM IST)

Venue: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA

Brooklyn Nets Preview

The Brooklyn Nets enter this contest on the back of a two-game winning streak. The most recent of their wins came against the Golden State Warriors, where the Nets cruised to victory with all-around performances from the entire cast. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving combined for 43 points between them. Harden cooked the Warriors with 19 points in which he also dished out a whopping 16 assists en route to their sixteenth win of the season.

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant will be on the sidelines for their matchup with the Sacramento Kings due to a left hamstring strain. Harden and Irving thus have to carry the load on the offense until he returns. The Nets have listed DeAndre Jordan as probable for this game as the big man could make his return to the hardwood on Monday night.

Key Player - James Harden

James Harden #13 of the Brooklyn Nets

James Harden is playing his new role as a facilitator to reasonable success thus far. Harden is a phenomenal scorer who can easily shift gears and turn the heat on with his scoring prowess. However, he has hesitated in doing so in his time with the Brooklyn Nets.

Harden has been one of the top assists leaders in the NBA this season. This serves as a testament to his commitment towards the larger team goal of bringing the NBA championship to the East Coast. The eight-time All-Star is averaging 23 points, 11.6 assists, and 8.1 rebounds in fourteen games for the Brooklyn Nets thus far.

Brooklyn Nets Predicted Lineup

G Kyrie Irving, G James Harden, F Jeff Green, F Joe Harris, C DeAndre Jordan.

Sacramento Kings Preview

The Sacramento Kings were flying high with a four-game winning streak last week. But they have come crashing back to earth since then, losing three straight games ahead of their matchup with the Brooklyn Nets.

The Sacramento Kings were pummeled by the Memphis Grizzlies in their previous outing with a 124-110 scoreline in regulation. The Kings could not sink the ball from long-range, managing only eight 3-pointers from 33 attempts from downtown. They will hope for better results as they take on the Nets at home on Monday night.

Key Player - De'Aaron Fox

De'Aaron Fox #5 and Richaun Holmes #22 of the Sacramento Kings

De'Aaron Fox has been the knight in shining armor for the Sacramento Kings this season and continues to lead the team with the most points and assists. In their loss to the Grizzlies, Fox led his side with a team-high 23 points and nine assists for their fourteenth loss of the campaign. He will need to post a big performance against the Brooklyn Nets to give his side a fighting chance.

In twenty-four games this campaign, Fox is averaging 23.4 points, 6.7 assists, and 3.4 rebounds on 47% shooting from the field.

Sacramento Kings Predicted Lineup

G Buddy Hield, G De'Aaron Fox, F Harrison Barnes, F Marvin Bagley III, C Richaun Holmes.

Nets vs Kings Match Prediction

The Brooklyn Nets have struggled with Durant out of the line-up. Head coach Steve Nash will look to Harden and Kyrie to come out all guns blazing in this matchup.

Meanwhile, the Sacramento Kings have been slumping with a three-game losing streak but will fancy their chances against a short-handed Nets lineup. The 2020-21 season has witnessed teams with a losing record come out strong against top contenders and this game could go down similarly. That said, the Brooklyn Nets should be able to keep their nerves and register their third straight victory.

Where to watch Nets vs Kings?

