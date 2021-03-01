Brooklyn Nets vs San Antonio Spurs: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - March 1st, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The San Antonio Spurs will host the Brooklyn Nets on Monday at the AT&T Center in an enticing 2020-21 NBA game.

The San Antonio Spurs have won three of their last four games and six of their last ten. In their last outing, they beat the New Orleans Pelicans 117-114 on Saturday. The Spurs will come up against one of the league’s hottest teams, the Brooklyn Nets, who lost for the first time in nine games over the weekend.

The Brooklyn Nets are the league’s most prolific scoring team despite Kevin Durant being on the sidelines in the past few weeks. In Kevin Durant's absence, Kyrie Irving and James Harden, two of the most dynamic players in the game, have shared the scoring burden.

James Harden and Russell Westbrook both rank second all-time in Nets and Wizards history for triple-doubles 😳



Harden has played 19 games

Westbrook has played 21 games pic.twitter.com/hkBqPIxjzL — ESPN (@espn) February 24, 2021

Brooklyn Nets vs San Antonio Spurs Injury Update

Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets have a number of players who are doubtful for the Monday game.

Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot is listed as questionable for the San Antonio Spurs match. He has a sore right knee which he may have sustained in the Dallas Mavericks game on Saturday.

Jeff Green is also a doubtful starter owing to a bruised right shoulder. Green had only returned against the Dallas Mavericks after missing two games. Meanwhile, Tyler Johnson had a migraine headache that forced him to miss the Mavericks game. He is listed as probable to take on the San Antonio Spurs.

Advertisement

Kevin Durant has a strained left hamstring which will keep him sidelined till the All-Star break. Spencer Dinwiddie is out for the season after undergoing surgery to repair a partially torn right ACL.

San Antonio Spurs

San Antonio Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs have been badly hit badly by the league's COVID-19 protocols, as they have many players sidelined for the Brooklyn Nets game.

Keldon Johnson is questionable to play against the Nets on Monday, but he may yet return if he is cleared. Devin Vassell, Rudy Gay, Quinndary Weatherspoon and Derrick White, meanwhile, remain sidelined due to the health and safety protocols.

White has been out since the San Antonio Spurs’ game against the Charlotte Hornets on Valentine’s Day, while Gay has missed three games after testing positive for COVID-19.

Gay could, however, return to action in one of the San Antonio Spurs' two games this week.

Advertisement

Brooklyn Nets vs San Antonio Spurs Predicted Lineups

Brooklyn Nets

With Kevin Durant out for an extended period, Bruce Brown, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot and Tyler Johnson have flourished in his absence by playing significant minutes.

The trio should also be able to cover for Jeff Green as well in case he misses the San Antonio Spurs game.

Should Tyler Johnson also be ruled out of the Monday matchup, Landry Shamet could get more minutes under his belt at the shooting guard position.

San Antonio Spurs

Without Derrick White, the San Antonio Spurs are likely to continue playing Lonnie Walker IV in the starting lineup.

The Spurs were projected to be the 13th seed.



DeMar DeRozan has led them to currently being tied for the 5th seed.



Not an all-star. https://t.co/VYmbTl7wMj pic.twitter.com/98bYtPFP5G — DeMar DeRozan was snubbed (17-12) (@DynastySpurs) February 27, 2021

Should Keldon Johnson miss the Brooklyn Nets game, Trey Lyles should slot in. Lyles started the last two San Antonio Spurs games at power forward.

Rudy Gay’s and Devin Vassell’s minutes will likely be distributed between Keita Bates-Diop and Luka Samanic till the veteran returns. Meanwhile, Quinndary Weatherspoon hasn’t played much this season, so his absence may not affect the San Antonio Spurs’ rotation.

Additionally, coach Greg Popovich might continue to play LaMarcus Aldridge off the bench too.

Brooklyn Nets vs San Antonio Spurs Predicted Starting 5s

Brooklyn Nets:

G James Harden, G Kyrie Irving, F Joe Harris, F Bruce Brown, C DeAndre Jordan.

Advertisement

San Antonio Spurs:

G Dejounte Murray, G Lonnie Walker IV, F DeMar DeRozan, F Trey Lyles, C Jakob Poeltl.