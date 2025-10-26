Brooklyn Nets vs San Antonio Spurs Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Oct. 26 | 2025-26 NBA Season

The Brooklyn Nets and San Antonio Spurs lock horns in an interconference regular-season game at the Frost Bank Center on Sunday. Brooklyn and San Antonio enter the game with contrasting records. The Nets were beaten comprehensively in both their previous games, while the Spurs remain undefeated after playing two games.

The Nets received a 136-117 hammering by the Charlotte Hornets in their opening night game. The Eastern Conference franchise put up a spirited fight in its next encounter against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Michael Porter Jr. dropped 31 points, but despite his high-scoring outing, the Nets fell to a 131-124 defeat.

Meanwhile, Victor Wembanyama has gotten the Spurs playing excellent basketball to begin the season. The generational talent has dominated on both ends and single-handedly made San Antonio the second-best defensive team. The Spurs tipped off their season with a blowout 125-92 win over the Dallas Mavericks before grinding out a 120-116 overtime win against the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Spurs have historically dominated the Nets in the regular season. In 171 head-to-head games, San Antonio has a whopping 109 wins to its name compared to Brooklyn's 62 victories. Wembanyama and Co. swept the series 2-0 last season and currently hold a three-game win streak over their Sunday opponent.

Brooklyn Nets vs San Antonio Spurs Injury Reports

Brooklyn Nets injury report

The Nets will be without Haywood Highsmith, Drake Powell and Danny Wolf on Sunday. Highsmith is out with a right knee injury, Powell is dealing with a right ankle sprain and Wolf is sidelined with a left ankle sprain.

Meanwhile, Cam Thomas is declared fit to suit up against the Spurs despite his nasal fracture. He played in the previous two games and is coming off a 33-point performance against the Cavaliers.

San Antonio Spurs injury report

The Spur will have to contend without five players. Luke Kornet (left ankle sprain), De'Aaron Fox (right hamstring strain), Kelly Olynyk (left heel injury), Jeremy Sochan (left wrist sprain) and Lindy Waters III (eye injury) are all ruled out.

Brooklyn Nets vs San Antonio Spurs Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

Brooklyn Nets starting lineup and depth chart

Cam Thomas and Ben Saraf will share the backcourt duties for the Nets. Terence Mann and Michael Porter Jr. will take their position on the wing, with Nic Claxton anchoring the front court.

PG Cam Thomas Egor Demin

SG Ben Saraf Tyrese Martin SF Terance Mann Ziaire Williams PF Michael Porter Jr. Noah Clowney C Nic Claxton Day'Ron Sharpe



San Antonio Spurs starting lineup and depth chart

The Spurs' starting lineup has been on fire, and it will remain the same for the Nets game, barring any last-minute injury setback. Victor Wembanyama will lead the starting five, which will also feature Stephon Castle, Devin Vassell, Harrison Barnes and Julian Champagnie.

PG Stephon Castle Jordan McLaughlin

SG Jullian Champiagne Dylan Harper SF Devin Vassell Keldon Johnson PF Harrison Barnes Carter Bryant C Victor Wembanyama

Bismack Biyombo

