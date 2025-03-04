The Brooklyn Nets travel to Texas on Tuesday as they prepare to face off against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. Their second and final matchup of the season, the Spurs were the victors in their last meeting, beating the New York team 96-87 in December.

Brooklyn Nets vs. San Antonio Spurs game details and odds

The game is scheduled for tip off at 8:30 p.m. ET. This intra-conference tie will be telecasted live from San Antonio on the KENS and YES networks.

Fans online can also follow the game by live streaming via the FUBO TV App or by purchasing the NBA League Pass on NBA.com.

Moneyline: Nets (+145) vs Spurs (-170)

Spread: Nets (-4.5) vs Spurs (+4.5)

Total (o/u): -110 (o225.5)/ -110 (u225.5)

Brooklyn Nets vs San Antonio Spurs: Preview

Facing each other for the final time this season, the Brooklyn Nets and San Antonio Spurs will be hopeful of a positive result as they both try to enter the Play-In spots in their respective conferences.

The Nets currently sit 11th in the Eastern Conference and are 2.5 games behind the Chicago Bulls, who at the time of writing hold the final Play-In spot. Reflecting a negative 21-39 record, the Brooklyn franchise has been a mediocre team at best as they continue to rebuild from scratch.

Trading important pieces like Ben Simmons and Dennis Schroder during the trade cycle, the Nets continue to have a dramatic downfall as they are without a win in their last four games. Their last dub was against a struggling Philadelphia 76ers team in late February and since then the team has found no success. The Nets have suffered defeat to the Washington Wizards as well, who currently have a damming 11-49 record.

On the other hand, the Spurs find themselves in a much more perilous position as they are 13th in the league despite reflecting a better record than the Brooklyn Nets. The Western Conference teams have been cut-throat in their approach this season with the likes of the Phoenix Suns sitting outside the Play-In spots due to the immense competition.

The San Antonio franchise, which has built well around their star Victor Wembanyama, received some shocking news after the All-Star break as it was revealed their Frenchman would miss out on the remainder of the season with a blood clot in his shoulder. This unfortunate circumstance has left the Spurs in an ominous position as they are 5.5 games behind the Dallas Mavericks, who currently occupy the final Play-In spot.

Brooklyn Nets vs.San Antonio Spurs: Betting Tips

The Brooklyn Nets are without a reliable star player this season after boasting the likes of Kevin Durant and James Harden just a few seasons ago. Cam Thomas had been a guiding light for them early in the season, but an injury derailed his promising start, leaving them with no bona fide star in their lineup.

However, with D'Angelo Russell sitting out too with an ankle sprain, Cameron Johnson will likely get some extended game time and should be a favorite to score 15+ points for the Nets.

On the other hand, the injury to Wembanyama meant that guards De'Aaron Fox and Chris Paul would get the leading role, but in a turn of events, rising star MVP Stephon Castle has taken over the reins in Texas as he continues to ball out in Wemby's absence. The forward scored 32 points in his last game and dropped 24 and 22 points, respectively, in his two appearances before that. This fine form should make him a favorite to score 20+ points once again.

Brooklyn Nets vs San Antonio Spurs: Predictions

Although the San Antonio Spurs will hope to repeat their last result against the Brooklyn Nets given their home advantage. However, the Big Apple franchise will feel like they can cause an upset, especially with Wembanyama missing from the lineup. Furthermore, the Nets have been better away from home with a 12-19 record while the Spurs have a 14-14 record at home.

With both teams looking to earn a win to kick start their playoff push, expect the Nets to be the team that manages to do so on Tuesday.

