Brooklyn Nets vs San Antonio Spurs: Prediction & Match Preview - March 1st, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

In an exciting 2020-21 NBA clash, the Brooklyn Nets will travel west to take on the San Antonio Spurs at the AT&T Center on Monday.

The Brooklyn Nets have a 22-13 record on the season, which has seen them ascend to second spot in the East. Meanwhile, the San Antonio Spurs are fifth in the Western Conference standings after making a 17-12 start to their campaign.

Match Details

Fixture: Brooklyn Nets vs San Antonio Spurs | NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Monday, March 1st; 8:30 PM ET (Tuesday, March 2nd; 7:00 AM IST).

Venue: AT&T Center, San Antonio.

Brooklyn Nets Preview

🎙 @JHarden13: "It was legs. Every time we made a run, they countered it and made a run. Credit to them."



🎙 @unclejeffgreen: "They made runs when it mattered, and they got stops when it mattered. And we did the opposite."



Postgame Quotes by @GEICO: — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) February 28, 2021

The Brooklyn Nets' juggernaut screeched to a halt after the Dallas Mavericks ended the Nets' 8-game winning run. The Nets missed the duo of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in that game and may do so against the San Antonio Spurs as well.

This campaign, the Brooklyn Nets have been ruthless in offense, averaging 120.2 points per game, the most by any team in the competition. They also lead the league in field goal percentage, which shows the Brooklyn Nets' emphasis on efficiency.

Advertisement

Joe Harris has been a key part of the Brooklyn Nets' rotation, averaging 14.9 points on a stellar 50% shooting from the deep.

Key Player- James Harden

Orlando Magic vs Brooklyn Nets

James Harden has been an incredible offensive weapon for the Brooklyn Nets, averaging 25 points, a league-leading 10.9 assists and 7.5 rebounds per game. He is also putting 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocks per match, which shows his growing influence on the defensive side of the ball.

In the absence of Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, James Harden will have to churn out something special to break a resilient San Antonio Spurs defense and return the Brooklyn Nets to winning ways.

Brooklyn Nets Predicted Lineup

G - James Harden, G - Joe Harris, F - Bruce Brown, F - Timothy Luwawu-Carrot, C - Jeff Green.

Advertisement

San Antonio Spurs Preview

San Antonio Spurs bounced back from their loss against the OKC Thunder with a win against the New Orleans Pelicans. Their defense has been the difference-maker this season, conceding just 111.2 points per game to the opposition.

Their offense has been more reliant on team effort than individuals, which is a good sign for Gregg Popovich's men going into the second half of the season. Dejounte Murray has played like a bonafide star, putting up 15.7 points, 5.1 assists and 7.2 rebounds per game.

Key Player - DeMar DeRozan

Boston Celtics vs San Antonio Spurs

DeMar DeRozan has looked in inspired form this season, averaging a solid 20 points and seven assists per game. Apart from spearheading the San Antonio Spurs' offense, he has also improved his teammates by putting up career-highs in assists. He has shot a respectable 50% from the field and has averaged a steal per game.

The Brooklyn Nets have a shaky defense, one that especially struggles against aggressive guards. That augurs well for DeRozan's prospects of leading the San Antonio Spurs to a win.

San Antonio Spurs Predicted Lineup

G - Dejounte Murray, G - Lonnie Walker IV, F - DeMar DeRozan, F - Keldon Johnson, C - Jakob Poeltl.

Nets vs Spurs Match Prediction

The Brooklyn Nets have been one of the best teams so far, while the San Antonio Spurs have looked like a unit that can cause big teams trouble in the playoffs.

Advertisement

Despite their strong defense, it is unlikely that Gregg Popovich's men will be able to stage an upset against the star-studded Nets.

Where to watch the Nets vs Spurs game?

Local coverage of the Brooklyn Nets vs San Antonio Spurs game will be available on YES Network and Fox Sports South-West San Antonio. The game can also be live-streamed through the NBA League Pass.