Brooklyn Nets vs Toronto Raptors: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - March 1st, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Brooklyn Nets will visit Scotiabank Arena to take on the Toronto Raptors in a clash between two Eastern Conference teams. This will be the final regular-season encounter between the two franchises as the Nets lead the series by two games to one.

The Nets were ousted by none other than the Raptors in their previous fixture at Barclays Center on Monday. Pascal Siakam could not find the bottom of the net easily, finishing with just eight points on a 14.3% shooting night. But rookie Scottie Barnes tied his career-high in terms of points at 28 and set a new career-high in rebounds – with 16 boards.

The Nets struggled as their players shot poorly, ultimately going on to lose the game 133-97. Brooklyn failed to carry over the momentum from their win over the reigning-champion Milwaukee Bucks. However, playing the same opponent in the Raptors back-to-back will give the Nets a shot at redemption.

The Brooklyn Nets (32-30) are eighth in the East, with the Raptors ahead of them by two games. They will look to secure a win in the upcoming game before they embark on a tough slate of fixtures ahead.

The Toronto Raptors (33-27) are seventh in the East as they start a three-game home stand with this encounter against the Nets. They will face the Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic before heading out on a six-game road trip.

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report

Kyrie Irving will be unavailable due to the vaccine mandate in the city of Toronto. Andre Drummond is listed as day-to-day after taking a hard fall on his knee in the previous match-up. Kevin Durant, Ben Simmons and Joe Harris will all remain on the sidelines due to their respective injuries.

Player Name Status Reason Andre Drummond Day-to-day Left knee injury Kyrie Irving Out Ineligible to play Kevin Durant Out Knee injury recovery Ben Simmons Out Back soreness Joe Harris Out Ankle injury

Toronto Raptors Injury Report

Fred VanVleet is listed as day-to-day, dealing with knee issues. OG Anunoby has missed the last three games with a fractured finger in his right hand and is without a set timetable for return.

Player Name Status Reason Fred VanVleet Day-to-day Knee injury OG Anunoby Out Fractured finger on right hand

Brooklyn Nets vs Toronto Raptors: Predicted Lineups

Brooklyn Nets

Patty Mills and Seth Curry will assume the team’s backcourt duties, with support from Bruce Brown at small forward. James Johnson will start at power forward, with Nic Claxton likely to step in for Andre Drummond at center.

Cam Thomas, LaMarcus Aldridge, Kessler Edwards and Goran Dragic will be relied upon for the second unit's offense. Blake Griffin is likely to see an uptick in his minutes off the bench, with David Duke and Day’Ron Sharpe available for rotation as well.

Toronto Raptors

Malachi Flynn is likely to step in for Fred VanVleet as the starting point guard, with Gary Trent at shooting guard. Scottie Barnes and Pascal Siakam will fill the forward positions, with Khem Birch guarding the paint for the Raptors.

Precious Achiuwa, Thaddeus Young and Yuta Watanabe are expected to provide valuable contributions off the bench. While Dalano Banton, Chris Boucher and Svi Mykhailiuk are available to chip in as well.

Brooklyn Nets vs Toronto Raptors: Predicted Starting 5s

Brooklyn Nets

Point Guard – Patty Mills | Shooting Guard – Seth Curry | Small Foward – Bruce Brown | Power Forward – James Johnson | Center – Nic Claxton

Toronto Raptors

Point Guard – Malachi Flynn | Shooting Guard – Gary Trent | Small Foward – Scottie Barnes | Power Forward – Pascal Siakam | Center – Khem Birch

