Brooklyn Nets vs Toronto Raptors: Injury report, predicted lineups and starting 5s - April 21st, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

Eastern Conference rivals Brooklyn Nets and Toronto Raptors lock horns at Amalie Arena on Wednesday.

The two sides will meet for the second time in the 2020-21 season, with the Toronto Raptors holding a 1-0 series lead over their opponents. The Brooklyn Nets fell to the Raptors in a 123-117 decision in February. That game witnessed Kevin Durant getting ejected twice due to the league's stringent health and safety measures.

The Toronto Raptors will enter this contest on the back of a three-game winning streak. Nick Nurse's men are 12th in the East with a 24-34 record behind them. Meanwhile, the Brooklyn Nets are inching closer to the pole position once again. They are trailing the 76ers by half a game ahead of this fixture. Steve Nash's side will roll out with a 39-19 record, resting at the 2nd place.

Brooklyn Nets vs Toronto Raptors: Injury Report

Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets got another punch to the gut with the latest development surrounding 3x scoring champ James Harden. The 'Beard' suffered a setback during a recent rehab session and will remain on the sidelines for an extended period. The men in black will be severely depleted due to injuries and COVID-19 protocols in Wednesday's contest.

Steve Nash says: "We're back to square one... he will be back when he's back. It might be the playoffs. It might be sooner." https://t.co/F7G62wr9Rh — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) April 20, 2021

Kevin Durant was missing in action against the Pelicans due to a left thigh contusion. He is being monitored on a day-to-day basis by the coaching staff. The 2x NBA champ continues to struggle with injuries as the season draws closer to conclusion. The Brooklyn Nets recently witnessed their veteran LaMarcus Aldridge announce his retirement from the game due to medical concerns.

Tyler Johnson (right knee) and Chris Chiozza (hand) won't hit the floor anytime soon as they recover from their respective injuries. Meanwhile, Nicolas Claxton and Reggie Perry have entered the NBA's health and safety protocols.

Toronto Raptors

Toronto Raptors shooting guard Jalen Harris has been sidelined with a hip problem for Wednesday's contest. Meanwhile, their new acquisition Rodney Hood has been ruled out of this contest due to right knee tendinitis.

The Toronto Raptors will also be without Paul Watson as he is still recuperating from a knee injury.

Brooklyn Nets vs Toronto Raptors: Predicted Lineups

Brooklyn Nets

Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets will send out Kyrie Irving and Landry Shamet to start things off in the backcourt. Landry Shamet has done well in the recent stretch, averaging 20.8 points over the past five games while shooting 55.6% from the floor, and 50% from the three-point line.

Sharpshooter Joe Harris will join Jeff Green on the wing as they take their place at the two forward positions. DeAndre Jordan will feature as the Nets' primary center.

Toronto Raptors

Pascal Siakam #43 of the Toronto Raptors

The Toronto Raptors will look to their backcourt duo of Kyle Lowry and Fred VanVleet to guide them to a season sweep of the Brooklyn Nets in Wednesday's contest. VanVleet is averaging 19.5 points and 6.1 assists per game, while Lowry is averaging 17.1 points and 7.3 assists per contest.

OG Anunoby and Pascal Siakam will resume their roles on the wing as the two forwards for the Toronto Raptors. Siakam will be hungry to keep their hot streak alive and could deliver a big outing. Chris Boucher, a top candidate for the Sixth Man of the Year award, will join his teammates in the center position.

Brooklyn Nets Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Kyrie Irving, Shooting Guard - Landry Shamet, Small Forward - Joe Harris, Power Forward - Jeff Green, Center - DeAndre Jordan

Toronto Raptors Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Kyle Lowry, Shooting Guard - Fred VanVleet, Small Forward - OG Anunoby, Power Forward - Pascal Siakam, Center - Chris Boucher