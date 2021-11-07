Brooklyn Nets vs Toronto Raptors: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 7th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Brooklyn Nets will look to continue their winning ways when they visit the Scotiabank Arena to take on the Toronto Raptors in an enticing 2021-22 NBA season game.

The Nets are on a four-game winning streak that has helped them improve their record to 6-3 for the season. They defeated the Detroit Pistons 96-90 in their previous outing.

Kevin Durant led the charge with 29 points and 10 rebounds, while James Harden tallied a triple-double on the night.

Meanwhile, the Raptors saw their five-game winning streak come to an end against the Cleveland Cavaliers in their last match. Toronto lost the tie 101-102 after an underwhelming second-half performance.

OG Anunonby starred once again with 23 points, while Fred VanVleet had 18 points on the night. They are now 6-4 for the season.

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report

Kyrie Irving will remain sidelined for the Brooklyn Nets.

The Brooklyn Nets will be without Nicolas Claxton and Kyrie Irving for this game. Claxton has been sidelined for another week due to illness, while Irving is ineligible to play due to his vaccination status.

Player Name Status Reason Kyrie Irving Out Not with the team Nicolas Claxton Out Illness

Toronto Raptors Injury Report

The Toronto Raptors have ruled out Yuta Watanabe for this game as he continues to recover from a calf injury. Meanwhile, Pascal Siakam is listed as probable and could make his season debut on Sunday.

Siakam has been out since the start of the season as he underwent shoulder surgery in July this year.

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050 Pascal Siakam will make his season debut tomorrow vs Brooklyn. Pascal Siakam will make his season debut tomorrow vs Brooklyn.

Player Name Status Reason Pascal Siakam Probable Shoulder injury Yuta Watanabe Out Calf strain

Brooklyn Nets vs Toronto Raptors: Predicted Lineups

Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets will likely play the same lineup they deployed in their previous outing. James Harden and Joe Harris could start as guards, while Kevin Durant, Bruce Brown Jr. and Blake Griffin will complete the rest of the lineup.

Patty Mills, DeAndre' Bembry and LaMarcus Aldridge will likely play the most minutes off the bench.

Toronto Raptors

The Toronto Raptors starting lineup could see some changes if Nick Nurse decides to start the returning Pascal Siakam. He will likely replace Scottie Barnes in the lineup.

Meanwhile, Fred VanVleet and Gary Trent Jr. will likely start in the backcourt, while OG Anunoby and Precious Achiuwa will partner either Siakam or Scottie Barnes on the frontcourt.

Khem Birch, Svi Mykhailiuk and Dalano Banton will likely play the most minutes off the bench.

Brooklyn Nets vs Toronto Raptors: Predicted Starting 5s

Brooklyn Nets

Point Guard - James Harden | Shooting Guard - Joe Harris | Small Forward - Bruce Brown Jr. | Power Forward - Kevin Durant | Center - Blake Griffin.

Toronto Raptors

Point Guard - Fred VanVleet | Shooting Guard - Gary Trent Jr. | Small Forward - OG Anunoby | Power Forward - Pascal Siakam | Center - Precious Achiuwa.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar