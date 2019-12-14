Brooklyn Nets vs Toronto Raptors: Match Preview and Predictions - 14th December 2019

Match details

Fixture: Brooklyn Nets vs Toronto Raptors

Date & Time: Saturday, December 14th, 2019 (7:30 PM ET)

Venue: Scotia Bank Arena,Toronto, Canada

Last game results

Brooklyn Nets (13-11): 108-113 loss to the Charlotte Hornets (Wednesday, December 11th, 2019)

Toronto Raptors (16-8): 92-112 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers (Wednesday, December 11th, 2019)

Brooklyn Nets Preview:

The Brooklyn Nets would be a playoff team, like last season, if the season ended today. At 13-11, considering injuries to several key players, the Nets are 7th overall in the East. They did lose on Wednesday night to the Charlotte Hornets 113-108.

In that game, they allowed Devonte' Graham to score 40 points and register five rebounds and assists but held the Hornets to just 40.9 percent overall shooting. The Nets outscored the Hornets 52-36 in the paint. The Nets got a great performance from Spencer Dinwiddie who scored 24 points and recorded 6 assists with 5 rebounds.

Key Player- Spencer Dinwiddie

The Nets 13-11 record is a tribute to good young talent and depth as they are surviving with several key long term injuries. Spencer Dinwiddie, a 26-year-old shooting guard, is among the talented squad the Nets employ. On Wednesday night against Charlotte, Dinwiddie was 8/16 from the field with 24 points. So far this season, Dinwiddie is averaging 20.8 points and 6.2 assists in 29.8 minutes per game for the Nets

Nets predicted lineup

Garrett Temple, Spencer Dinwiddie, Jarrett Allen, Joe Harris, Taurean Prince.

Toronto Raptors Preview

The Toronto Raptors began this season 15-4 surviving a stretch of games without both Serge Ibaka or Kyle Lowry. However, since Lowry’s return to the lineup, the Raptors are just 1-4 including a Wednesday night loss at home to the Los Angeles Clippers 112-92. After a brief ceremony, Kawhi Leonard was awarded his Toronto Championship Ring. Leonard and his Clippers’ teammates outpaced the Raptors 64-46 in the first half.

The Raptors shot just 35.2 percent for the game and even worse at 22 percent from three-point range in losing by 20. Pascal Siakam was 9/20 with 24 points and Norman Powell had 22 points in the loss for Toronto.

Key Player – Pascal Siakam

Last season, Pascal Siakam became the Toronto Raptors' second scoring option unexpectedly and increased his scoring output by nine points to 16.9 per game. He was awarded the NBA’s Most Improved Player. He is at it again this time as the Raptors top offensive threat averaging 24.5 points and 8.3 rebounds per game. Siakam could be in line to repeat as the NBA’s 2020 MIP.

Raptors predicted lineup

Kyle Lowry, Norman Powell, Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby, Marc Gasol.

Nets vs Raptors Match Prediction

The Nets are a decidedly different team from last season who were tough on the Toronto Raptors. The divisional series was won by Toronto three games to one but the four games were decided by a total of five points. All-time, Toronto leads this match up 53-40.

The Brooklyn Nets are two games above .500 despite injuries to Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant (out for the season), Caris LeVert, and DeAndre Jordan has only played in three games.

Kyle Lowry’s return, coincidentally, may be responsible for the Raptors allowing opponents to score 111 points per game when in the previous five games the Raptors held opponents to just 100.6 points per game.

The Raptors will need to take better shots and convert their three-point attempts as they shot 35 percent against the Clippers Wednesday night and just 22 percent from three-point range.

The Raptors are 9-3 at home while the Nets are .500 at 6-6 on the road so expect a close game but the Raptors should prevail.

Where to watch Nets vs Raptors ?

You can stream the game live online with NBA League Pass. The game can be watched on tv on NBATV and TSN.