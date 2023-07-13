Brooklyn Nets vs Toronto Raptors Prediction & Game Preview - July 13th, 2023 | NBA Summer League

The winless summer league Toronto Raptors hope to open their account in the W column against the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday (July 13th). The Raptors have started the preseason tournament 0-3, including multiple blowout losses.

The Nets, meanwhile, started the campaign with a loss but have racked up consecutive wins ahead of their fourth game of the summer league against the Raptors.

Game Details

Game - Brooklyn Nets vs Toronto Raptors | NBA Summer League 2023

Date & Time - Thursday, July 13, 2022; 5:00 PM ET (Friday, July 14; 2:30 AM IST)

Venue - Thomas and Mack Center, Las Vegas, NV.

Brooklyn Nets Preview

The Brooklyn Nets started the summer league with a 101-97 loss against the Cleveland Cavaliers. It was a close one, and the Nets ensured they didn't succumb to similar results in the following games. They beat the New York Knicks 98-90 in the next game, followed by a 92-71 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks.

David Duke Jr., Armoni Brooks, Jalen Wilson and Kennedy Chandler have been excellent in leading the Nets' charge this summer. Duke has averaged 18.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.7 steals.

Brooks has tallied 17.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.0 steals. Wilson has bagged 16.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals, while Chandler has produced 14.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.3 steals.

The Nets have too much firepower, with four players clicking. The focus will be on David Duke Jr., coming off a 24-point and eight-rebound night against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Brooklyn Nets Predicted Lineup

G - Kennedy Chandler | G - Armoni Brooks | F - David Duke Jr. | F - Jalen Wilson | C - Nowah Clowney.

Toronto Raptors Preview

The Toronto Raptors have been winless thus far. They lost 83-74 to the Chicago Bulls and 99-76 to the Cleveland Cavaliers. However, they are coming off their best summer league performance against the Detroit Pistons, albeit in a 94-90 loss.

The Raptors were aggressive in attacking the rim against the Pistons after struggling to see their shots fall (3-of-25 from deep). Toronto made 34 trips to the foul line and outrebounded their opponents 47-35.

The Raptors will need a gritty performance like this if they are to break their losing streak against the in-form Nets. A lot will rest on the 2023 lottery pick Gradey Dick's shoulders. He has been their best player averaging 14.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists. However, Grady has shot only 36.4% from the field so far and needs to be more efficient.

Toronto Raptors Predicted Lineup

Nets vs Raptors Prediction

Looking at the two team's records so far and the production of their best players, the Nets emerge as the clear favorites to prevail against the Raptors. However, if Toronto can maintain their intensity from the last game and see some shots go down, they might have a legitimate shot at causing an upset.

