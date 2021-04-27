Brooklyn Nets vs Toronto Raptors Prediction & Match Preview - April 27th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Brooklyn Nets will try to avoid a season-series sweep at the hands of the Toronto Raptors when they meet at Amalie Arena on Tuesday.

Whether it’s a high-scoring or a low-scoring game, the Raptors found a way to win against the Nets in their two previous encounters.

The Toronto Raptors pulled out a 123-117 win over the Brooklyn Nets on February 6. Last Wednesday, the Raptors secured their second straight victory over the Nets with a score of 114-103.

The Brooklyn Nets played in the absence of injured superstars Kevin Durant and James Harden last week. However, when the two teams meet again for the last time on Tuesday, Durant will be suiting up and ready to change their fortunes.

Kyle Lowry #7 looks on during a game against the Suns.

Match Details

Fixture - Brooklyn Nets vs Toronto Raptors | 2020-21 NBA Season

Date & Time - Tuesday, April 27th, 7:30 PM ET (Wednesday, April 28th, 5:00 AM IST)

Venue - Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL

Brooklyn Nets Preview

Kyrie Irving #11 shoots the ball during the second half against the Suns.

The Brooklyn Nets had been alternating wins and losses eight straight times before taking down the Phoenix Suns 128-119 on Sunday. Durant’s return from an injury spelled the difference as he scored 33 points off the bench. However, it was Kyrie Irving who led the team in scoring with 34.

As the Brooklyn Nets head into the match with the Toronto Raptors, not only are they looking for payback, but they are also hoping to strengthen their hold on the East’s best record. They have a precarious hold on first place with a 41-20 record, just a game ahead of the Philadelphia 76ers.

Key Player - Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant was highly efficient on his return, shooting 12-of-21 from the field and 2-of-3 from 3-point range. When healthy, there are few players in the league who can rival the four-time scoring champ.

If he’s going to be a reserve for the Brooklyn Nets in the next few games, he will be feasting on bench players and preparing his body for the playoff grind at the same time.

Came back with 33 points in 28 mins.@KDTrey5 finding new ways to challenge himself 💯 pic.twitter.com/0DxMgop84q — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 26, 2021

In his six games in April, Durant has played just 22.1 minutes a night, averaging 22.7 points on a sizzling hot 64.4 percent shooting from the field and 63.6 percent from three. That’s an astounding stat line, and we haven’t even mentioned the 4.7 rebounds and 4.8 assists a game.

The Toronto Raptors’ Pascal Siakam will have his work cut out for him on Tuesday as he will be tasked with trying to stop the Brooklyn Nets forward.

Brooklyn Nets Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Kyrie Irving l Shooting Guard - Landry Shamet l Small Forward - Joe Harris l Power Forward - Jeff Green l Center - DeAndre Jordan

Toronto Raptors Preview

Pascal Siakam #43 is congratulated by Fred VanVleet #23.

The Toronto Raptors have won five of their last six games but are still 1.5 games behind the Washington Wizards for the 10th spot in the East. At 26-35, they are fighting for dear life to be in the play-in tournament for a chance to be in the playoffs.

Their latest win, a 112-96 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday, showed just how much better the Toronto Raptors have been recently.

It’s the perfect time for the Raptors to face the Brooklyn Nets as they have momentum heading into the match.

Key Player - Pascal Siakam

In his last 15 games, Pascal Siakam has put up 24.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.6 assists per contest while playing more than 36 minutes nightly.

The former Most Improved Player struggled at the start of the season but has since been playing at a high level.

Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby anchor the Raptors’ impressive victory over the Cavs 💪 pic.twitter.com/CPU27uILf2 — Raptors Nation (@RaptorsNationCP) April 27, 2021

For the second consecutive season, Siakam is leading the Toronto Raptors in scoring, with a 21.1-points-per-game average. If they want to get back into playoff contention, the Raptors will need the fifth-year forward to produce consistently.

For the Brooklyn Nets game, Siakam’s defense will be tested as he tries to contain Durant.

Toronto Raptors Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Kyle Lowry l Shooting Guard - Fred VanVleet l Small Forward - OG Anunoby l Power Forward - Pascal Siakam l Center - Khem Birch

Nets vs Raptors Match Prediction

The Toronto Raptors are playing harmoniously at the right time. Despite many of their key players missing time on the court, coach Nick Nurse has done a commendable job keeping the team’s playoff hopes burning.

The Brooklyn Nets will be looking for their third straight win for the first time this month. Irving and Durant are dangerous and will test the Toronto Raptors defense like few others can.

Ultimately, the game will go to the Nets, who are focused on keeping their No. 1 spot in the East.

Where to watch Nets vs Raptors

The Brooklyn Nets vs Toronto Raptors game will be shown locally by Yes Network and Sportsnet ONE. International viewers can watch the game via the NBA League Pass.

