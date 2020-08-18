Brooklyn Nets vs Toronto Raptors Prediction and Match Preview - August 19th, 2020 | Game 2

Match Details

Fixture: Brooklyn Nets vs Toronto Raptors

Date & Time: Wednesday, August 19th, 2020, 1:30 PM ET (11:00 PM IST)

Venue: The Field House, Disney World, Orlando, FL

The Toronto Raptors will once again take on the Brooklyn Nets in Game 2 of the first round of the NBA Playoffs. The first game was an easy victory for the defending champions, the Toronto Raptors, who were led by Fred VanVleet. The Nets put up a valiant effort with Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot leading the way, but were overwhelmed by the Raptors on both ends of the floor.

Brooklyn Nets Preview

The Brooklyn Nets, despite not having their stars in the NBA bubble, have performed well. They may have been blown out by the Toronto Raptors 110-134 in Game 1, but they will be optimistic with Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot putting on a 26-point show. Caris LeVert notched up a 15-point, 15-assist double-double while Jarrett Allen had a 15-point, 12-rebound double-double as well.

15 PTS

15 AST@CarisLeVert joined Jason Kidd as the only Nets with 15+ assists in a playoff game pic.twitter.com/jXYdql48ZS — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) August 18, 2020

The Nets shot well from the field but struggled to keep up with the Raptors' three-point shooting. The Brooklyn Nets will need Caris LeVert, Joe Harris, and Garrett Temple to perform at their best if they hope to snatch Game 2 from the Toronto Raptors.

Key player - Caris LeVert

Caris LeVert will need to step up for the Brooklyn Nets

Caris LeVert's current run in the NBA bubble has been excellent. He has had two 30-point performances in the seeding games and has been the focal point of the Nets' offense. Despite having a tough shooting night on Monday, he played his part with 15 assists. His match-ups against Siakam and Lowry will be key in the upcoming game. Will he be able to overcome the Raptors' defense?

Brooklyn Nets Predicted Lineup

Garrett Temple, Caris LeVert, Joe Harris, Rodions Kurucs, Jarrett Allen

Toronto Raptors Preview

The defending champions, the Toronto Raptors will be feeling very pleased with their rout of the hapless Brooklyn Nets in ame 1. Fred VanVleet was a monster with his 30-point performance where he shot 8-10 from beyond the arc. VanVleet also had 11 assists in the game.

22 Pts / 7 Reb / 3 Ast / @sergeibaka



*Chefs Kiss* pic.twitter.com/y5WrfMOkOE — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) August 17, 2020

Segre Ibaka gave the Raptors 22 points and 7 rebounds coming off the bench in a clinical performance. Kyle Lowry and OG Anunoby continued to play their parts and the Toronto Raptors looked very comfortable out on the court.

Pascal Siakam will hope to overcome his shooting struggles as the Raptors will look to secure a 2-0 lead in the next game against the Brooklyn Nets.

Key player - Fred VanVleet

Fred VanVleet was on fire for the Toronto Raptors

Fred VanVleet has been performing well for the Toronto Raptors so far in the NBA bubble. He had proven his talents in last year's playoffs and has made a name for himself as a clutch three-point shooter.

VanVleet displayed his abilities in Game 1 with a whopping 80% three-point percentage. He seems to be having a great time against the Brooklyn Nets defense and his performance will be key in the upcoming Game 2.

Toronto Raptors Predicted Lineup

Fred VanVleet, Kyle Lowry, Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby, Marc Gasol

Brooklyn Nets vs Toronto Raptors Match Prediction

We expect the Toronto Raptors to breeze to another victory in Game 2. With the Raptors firing on all cylinders, the Brooklyn Nets will face an uphill task in this series. The Raptors' defense led by Marc Gasol and Serge Ibaka has been phenomenal and the Nets will have to find a way past them if they hope to win.

Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam are expected to put on a show for the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday, while the Brooklyn Nets will look to Caris LeVert and Joe Harris to lead the charge in the game. Will the Brooklyn Nets manage to steal this game? Or will this be another Raptors blowout?

Where to watch Nets vs Raptors?

Local coverage of the match can be seen on Yes Network and TSN. The same will be broadcast on national television on NBA TV. Fans in India can live stream the fixture on Sony Six. You can also live stream the fixture via NBA League Pass

