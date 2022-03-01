Brooklyn Nets vs Toronto Raptors Prediction & Match Preview - March 1st, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Brooklyn Nets will dive into a back-to-back rematch against the Toronto Raptors as they head north to Scotiabank Arena on March 1st.

The two sides faced off against each other on February 28th. Featuring a dominant performance by the Raptors, the side emerged as winners with a scoreline of 133-97.

Heading into this match on the road, the fixture will also be the final installment of the four-game series between the two sides. With the Nets still enjoying a 2-1 lead, the Raptors have the opportunity to level the series at home.

While the Nets face a disadvantage playing on the road, they will enjoy the availability of one key player who may tip the scales in their favor.

Match Details

Fixture - Brooklyn Nets vs Toronto Raptors | 2021-22 NBA Season

Date & Time - Tuesday, March 1st, 2022; 7:30 PM ET (Wednesday, March 2nd, 2022; 6:00 AM IST)

Venue - Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON

Brooklyn Nets Preview

Ben Simmons and Kevin Durant look on at the Brooklyn Nets game

The Brooklyn Nets faced a horrible loss against the Raptors on Monday. The game had no semblance of being competitive as Toronto pulled away early in the contest and maintained the lead for the remainder of the matchup.

The Nets were dramatically shorthanded in this game at home. With the entirety of their superstar core unavailable, Brooklyn was forced to turn to players such as Seth Curry and Bruce Brown Jr.

While LaMarcus Aldridge had a commendable performance, recording 15 points on the night, the Nets still came up short as Patty Mills and Curry both struggled to settle into a scoring rhythm.

But the upcoming game in Toronto came with some good news for Brooklyn as Kyrie Irving becomes available for this game on the road. With at least one superstar in the rotation, the Nets may be able to shift the tide.

Key Player - Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving celebrates a play

A key player for the Brooklyn Nets in their upcoming road fixture will be Kyrie Irving. Coming off a spectacular performance in the previous game he played in, Irving will be a crucial piece for the Nets on the floor in this rematch.

The 29-year old superstar still struggles to be a consistent presence for the side. Considering his unvaccinated status, Irving isn't allowed to play home games due to vaccine mandates in New York.

While there is potential for a change in vaccination laws in the upcoming weeks, Irving will only be allowed to attend games as a spectator.

Shams Charania: New York City will lift Key2NYC vaccine mandate on March 7, assuming numbers stay on track, per Mayor Eric Adams.



But: I'm told the private sector mandate still restricts Kyrie Irving from playing in home games, although he could enter Barclays Center as spectator.

Coming off a 38-point night in the win against the Milwaukee Bucks, Kyrie Irving helped the Nets secure a much-needed victory on the road. Heading into yet another matchup without their complement of superstars, the Nets will hope their lone star will lead them to another win.

Brooklyn Nets Predicted Lineup

G - Kyrie Irving | G - Seth Curry | F - James Johnson | F - Bruce Brown Jr. | C - Andre Drummond

Toronto Raptors Preview

Toronto Raptors v Brooklyn Nets

The Toronto Raptors have been a pretty solid side heading into 2022. Making a solid push to enter playoff territory, the Raptors found themselves at 33-27 while occupying the seventh spot in the East.

The Raptors enjoyed laying waste to the Nets at Barclays Center in the first installment of this back-to-back. Although the side were playing without two important players in All-Star Fred VanVleet and OG Anunoby, Toronto saw their rising star rookie Scottie Barnes lead the side.

Scottie Barnes tonight:



28 PTS*

16 REB*

4 AST

5 STL*

12-14 FG

(*Career high)



He is the first rookie in NBA history with a 25/15/5s game on 85% shooting.

Barnes put in a spectacular performance, as he recorded 28 points and 16 rebounds, along with five steals on 85% shooting from the field.

Other key performers for the Raptors in this game included Precious Achiuwa, who had 20 points on the night, and Malachi Flynn, who notched 18 points.

Key Player - Gary Trent Jr.

Gary Trent Jr. warms up ahead of a game

A key player for the Toronto Raptors in their upcoming home fixture will be Gary Trent Jr. Coming off an 18-point outing against the Nets on Monday, Trent Jr. will play a much bigger role in the game at home.

The 23-year old guard had an impressive stretch of games in the month of January. Putting his sharpshooting skills on display in that span of time, Gary Trent Jr. showed that he can score in bunches when needed.

Although he has averaged 12 points per game this season, the last 10 games have seen a massive uptick in production, as he has recorded 18.5 points per game.

Considering VanVleet's potential absence, Trent Jr. may also see more touches and avenues to score. Although he shot poorly from beyond the arc on Monday, he may see an improved shooting night at home on Tuesday.

Toronto Raptors Predicted Lineup

G - Gary Trent Jr. | G - Malachi Flynn | F - Scottie Barnes | F - Pascal Siakam | C - Khem Birch

Nets vs Raptors Match Predictions

The Brooklyn Nets vs Toronto Raptors matchup on Tuesday night may see a more competitive display when compared to the blowout on Monday.

With Kyrie Irving returning to action, the Nets will enjoy a definite boost in their offensive firepower. Irving should influence the Nets' attack with his scoring and creativity, and hopefully he will be able to improve the team's overall production too.

While Toronto enjoyed Scottie Barnes' performance, it is unlikely that he will repeat his exploits in this game. On the flip side, the Nets should not be expecting Pascal Siakam to have two off-nights in a row; as the forward could be the player to step up for the Raptors.

Overall, the Raptors will still enjoy a better chance of winning this game at home, but may face some difficulty as Irving finds a way to keep the Nets competitive.

Where to watch Nets vs Raptors game?

The Brooklyn Nets vs Toronto Raptors game will be locally broadcast on TSN. The game will also be available on the NBA’s League Pass platform. Fans can listen to the game by tuning into Sportsnet 590 as well.

