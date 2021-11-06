Brooklyn Nets vs Toronto Raptors Prediction & Match Preview - November 7th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Toronto Raptors will host the Brooklyn Nets at the Scotiabank Arena for an NBA 2021-22 regular-season game on Sunday.

The Toronto Raptors will head into this matchup with a 6-4 record on the season after a narrow 101-102 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Meanwhile, the Brooklyn Nets will look for their seventh win of the season after a 96-90 win over the Detroit Pistons on Friday.

Match Details

Fixture - Brooklyn Nets vs Toronto Raptors | 2021-22 NBA Season.

Date & Time - Sunday, November 7th, 2021; 4:30 PM ET (Monday, November 8th, 2021; 2:00 AM IST).

Venue - Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON.

Brooklyn Nets Preview

The Brooklyn Nets celebrate a play during a game against the Detroit Pistons.

The Brooklyn Nets have continued their rampage through the Eastern Conference with their win against the Pistons on Friday. With their fourth win on the trot this season, the Nets are looking like the championship-contending side they were made out to be.

Although the team is missing some key players from their rotation, such as Nicolas Claxton and Kyrie Irving, the Brooklyn Nets have more than enough depth in their ranks.

LaMarcus Aldridge and Blake Griffin have done a great job of filling in for Claxton at the five. Outstanding performances by Kevin Durant early in the season have also helped the Nets immensely this season.

With Durant being supported by James Harden, who is beginning to play like himself, the Nets' bench rotation has also consistently contributed to their early-season success.

Key Player - Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant looks to score for the Brooklyn Nets.

Kevin Durant continues to be a key player for the Brooklyn Nets. Coming off a 29-point performance against the Detroit Pistons, Durant is among the leaders in the league in the scoring department.

There is some concern regarding the load Durant has to carry for the Nets this season. Although Durant has made a full recovery from his injury and looks unstoppable, the minutes he plays each game should be managed more carefully.

Heading into this game against the Toronto Raptors, Durant's scoring should continue to be a key factor for the Nets. The Nets' offensive schemes provide Durant with enough looks at the basket to score.

Additionally, with James Harden, Joe Harris and Patty Mills acting as perimeter threats, the Nets' floor spacing allows Durant to isolate and operate in the mid-post with ease.

Brooklyn Nets Predicted Lineup

G - James Harden | G - Joe Harris | F - Kevin Durant | F - Bruce Brown Jr. | C - Blake Griffin.

Toronto Raptors Preview

The Toronto Raptors in action against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Toronto Raptors have started off their 2021-22 campaign well. That may be because the Raptors are playing in Canada again after an entire season.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Raptors had to play their home games in Tampa, Florida, last season. However, following their return to their home arena in Toronto, the Raptors have started their season with a 6-4 record.

Before their loss against the Cavaliers, the Raptors were on a five-game winning streak. In four consecutive away games, the Raptors won three.

Although the team is missing a superstar-caliber player in Pascal Siakam, the emergence of their rookie Scottie Barnes has major upside for the franchise.

Key Player - OG Anunoby

OG Anunoby looks on during a Toronto Raptors game.

Heading into this matchup against the Brooklyn Nets, the Toronto Raptors will look to one of their most consistent performers to step up again.

OG Anunoby plays a key role in the Raptors' offensive schemes. As a solid two-way player, Anunoby has made a huge jump in terms of his offensive numbers this season.

After averaging 15.9 points last season, OG Anunoby has recording 20.3 points this campaign. Coming off a 23-point performance in Friday's loss to the Cavaliers, Anunoby will look to play a key role in spearheading the Raptors offense against the surging Nets.

Fred VanVleet and Scottie Barnes are also key figures who can provide solid scoring in this game. But Anunoby's success augurs well for the Raptors' chances of beating the Nets. He could help establish a consistent flow while also guarding Harden and Durant.

Toronto Raptors Predicted Lineup

G - Fred VanVleet | G - Gary Trent Jr. | F - OG Anunoby | F - Scottie Barnes | C - Precious Achiuwa.

Nets vs Raptors Match Prediction

The matchup may prove to be a tough one, as the Raptors have home-court advantage, and have been a strong team this season.

Meanwhile, the Brooklyn Nets have a lot of momentum heading into this game. Considering Kevin Durant's form and James Harden's efficiency in facilitating the offense, the Nets could walk away from this game as victors.

Where to watch Nets vs Raptors game?

The Brooklyn Nets vs Toronto Raptors NBA game will be locally broadcast on Sportsnet. It will also be available on the NBA's League Pass platform. Fans can also follow this game on radio by tuning into TSN Radio 1050.

