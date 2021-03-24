Brooklyn Nets vs Utah Jazz: How to watch, TV schedule, channel, live stream - March 24 | NBA season 2020-2021

The Brooklyn Nets take on the Utah Jazz in the battle of the heavyweights tonight at Vivint Arena in an enthralling NBA season 2020-21 matchup.

This will be the second meeting between the two sides this season. The Nets triumphed over the Jazz 130-96 in that game, thanks to Kyrie Irving's 29-point effort.

How to watch the Brooklyn Nets vs Utah Jazz game?

Time: 10:00 PM (Eastern Time); 7:30 AM (Indian Standard Time).

Venue: Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, UT

TV Channel: AT&T Sportsnet - Rocky Mountain and YES.

Live stream: NBA League Pass.

James Harden

The Brooklyn Nets have been one of the most dominant sides ever since they added James Harden to their roster this season.

They were 8-6 when he made his debut for them and are now 30-14, managing to record 22 wins and losing just eight games during that stretch.

They seem to be the better side based on their recent form compared to the Utah Jazz, having won 16 of their last 18 games.

James Harden got started early.



🎥 @MaimonidesMC Play of the Game pic.twitter.com/RUNsY0vE3m — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) March 24, 2021

In their last game, the Nets defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 116-112 in a hard-fought battle.

James Harden led the charge for the side with 25 points and a career-high-tying 17 assists, with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant both unavailable for the Nets.

The duo will not feature in the game against Utah either. However, the Nets will still be looking to make a statement by beating the West leaders next.

Donovan Mitchell

The Utah Jazz, on the other hand, have looked off-color in the last few weeks after their scintillating start to the season. They have now lost six games of their last 12 games, which was quite surprising to see as they had recorded just five defeats in 29 games before that.

However, they head into this matchup on the back of two straight wins, having recorded victories over the Toronto Raptors and Chicago Bulls.

In their last game, Donovan Mitchell scored a team-high 30 points, while Rudy Gobert added another 21 to go with a career-high nine blocks to lead their side to a thumping 120-95 win over Zach LaVine and Co.

The win has come at a perfect time as Quinn Snyder's side prepare to face the mighty Brooklyn Nets next.

Rudy with a career-high 9 blocks and the first Jazzman ever to have 21/10 & 9 #PerformanceLeader | @UofUHealth pic.twitter.com/YLTBKrvgS3 — utahjazz (@utahjazz) March 23, 2021

Brooklyn Nets - Team News

The Brooklyn Nets will be without several stars for this matchup. Amongst the absentees will be Kevin Durant (hamstring injury), Kyrie Irving (personal), Landry Shamet (ankle sprain) and Spencer Dinwiddie (ACL).

Meanwhile, new signing Alize Johnson is listed as day-to-day. He missed the last game against the Blazers as he hadn't joined the team by then.

Injured - Kevin Durant, Landry Shamet, Spencer Dinwiddie.

Doubtful - Alize Johnson.

Unavailable - Kyrie Irving.

Utah Jazz - Team News

Uduka Azubuike is currently the only player ruled out by the Utah Jazz.

Injured - None.

Doubtful - None.

Unavailable - Uduka Azubuike.

