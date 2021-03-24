Brooklyn Nets vs Utah Jazz: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - March 24th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The dominant Brooklyn Nets will lock horns with Western Conference leaders Utah Jazz in a marquee matchup at the Vivint Arena tonight.

In their first clash of the season, the Brooklyn Nets surged past the Utah Jazz, courtesy of Kyrie Irving's 29-point outing for a 130-96 blowout victory. Despite their injury woes, the Brooklyn Nets have been steadily steering the ship with an impressive 30-14 record behind them.

As things stand now, the Nets' super team is only one game behind the 76ers for the Eastern Conference's pole position.

Kyrie Irving will miss the Nets' upcoming three-game road trip to tend to a family matter. pic.twitter.com/6AjI4ixEYa — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 22, 2021

Meanwhile, the Utah Jazz continue to sit atop the Western Conference with a 31-11 record ahead of this fixture. After facing some turbulence at the All-Star break, the Utah Jazz have responded well in the recent stretch.

Heading into this matchup, the Jazz have won two straight games against the Washington Wizards and, more recently, against the Chicago Bulls. Donovan Mitchell continues to dazzle night in and night out.

He is coming into this game off two 30-point outings and could produce another big game-night performance against the Brooklyn Nets at home.

Nets vs. Jazz Injury updates

Brooklyn Nets

Joe Harris #12 and Blake Griffin #2 of the Brooklyn Nets.

The Brooklyn Nets will embark on their three-game road trip without the services of their star point guard, Kyrie Irving, who will remain out due to a personal matter.

Landry Shamet, who was out for Brooklyn's previous matchup against the Trail Blazers, will miss this game as well. However, Shamet could return to the fold in Friday's contest against the Detroit Pistons.

Blake Griffin could receive extra minutes in this contest to offset several injuries suffered by the Nets.

Meanwhile, Kevin Durant remains on the sidelines for an extended period, as the Brooklyn Nets are being cautious with his return to the NBA hardwood. Spencer Dinwiddie, who suffered a season-ending injury, will remain out until further notice.

Utah Jazz

Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Utah Jazz.

The Utah Jazz don't have any major injury concerns ahead of this fixture. The Jazz have listed Udoka Azubuike as the only player who will be on the sidelines for this contest.

Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder will have the luxury of using his entire roster in this matchup. He will undoubtedly look to take advantage of a short-handed Brooklyn Nets lineup.

However, the Nets have been able to keep winning despite being hindered by several injuries this campaign.

Nets vs. Jazz Predicted Line-ups

Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets will miss Kyrie Irving's scoring prowess in this matchup. Steve Nash will probably send Bruce Bowen to start things off in the backcourt.

Bowen will join James Harden as the two face off against their counterparts Donovan Mitchell and Mike Conley on the night. Sharpshooter Joe Harris and the ever-reliable Jeff Green will resume their roles on the wing as the two forwards.

Coming at the center position will be DeAndre Jordan, who has been one of the Nets' top frontline players thus far this season despite all the noise about his shortcomings. However, Nicolas Claxton has been excellent off the bench and could prove to be the difference-maker in this game.

Advertisement

After going 5/6 from deep last night, Joe is officially shooting 50% from three this season. #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/9DM0fLIRKn — utahjazz (@utahjazz) March 23, 2021

Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz will rely on the same lineup that has earned them the best winning percentage in the association. Veteran Mike Conley and the magnificent Donovan Mitchell will feature in the backcourt in Wednesday's contest.

With Kyrie Irving out, the Jazz's backcourt duo will fancy their chances of a big win against the Brooklyn Nets. Bojan Bogdanovic and Royce O'Neale will roll out as the two forwards playing on the wing.

Rudy Gobert will face off against DeAndre Jordan in the post as the two power-packed centers battle hard underneath the rim. The Utah Jazz will look to Jordan Clarkson to keep drilling timely threes with the second unit.

Brooklyn Nets vs Utah Jazz Predicted starting 5's

Brooklyn Nets

G James Harden, G Bruce Brown, F Joe Harris, F Jeff Green, C DeAndre Jordan

Utah Jazz

G Mike Conley, G Donovan Mitchell, F Bojan Bogdanovic, F Royce O'Neale, C Rudy Gobert