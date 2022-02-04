Brooklyn Nets vs Utah Jazz Prediction & Match Preview - February 4th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The slumping Brooklyn Nets are looking to end their six-game losing skid against the Utah Jazz on Friday at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City. This will be the first of two meetings between the two potential playoff-bound teams.

Even with Kyrie Irving and James Harden on the road, the Brooklyn Nets have struggled badly. Their last loss, which was against the lowly Sacramento Kings, was quite alarming. Despite Kevin Durant’s absence, Brooklyn should have had more than enough to hold off a team that was previously on a seven-game losing streak.

Meanwhile, the Utah Jazz ended five consecutive losses with a win against the Denver Nuggets. Utah’s struggles have been largely due to injuries to Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell and Joe Ingles. Mitchell, though, will return for the Jazz against the Nets.

Gobert and Ingles will remain out, while Clarkson and Whiteside, who missed the game against the Nuggets, are both questionable.

The Utah Jazz need more contributions from the rest of the roster to get out of their almost month-long funk.

Match Details

Fixture: Brooklyn Nets vs Utah Jazz | 2021-22 NBA season

Date & Time: Friday, February 4th; 9:00 PM ET (Saturday, February 5th; 7:30 AM IST)

Venue: Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, UT

Brooklyn Nets Preview

With Kevin Durant still sidelined with an injury, James Harden's hamstring and hand issues add another level of trouble to the Brooklyn Nets' season [Photo: Sky Sports]

The Brooklyn Nets went toe-to-toe against two of the top teams in the NBA (the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns) before eventually losing both games.

In those two games, the NBA witnessed the potential of a team that didn’t have arguably their best player in Kevin Durant. If not for late-game breaks, they could have easily been 2-0 in that span.

However, the loss against the Sacramento Kings was bewildering. During that game, the Nets unquestionably had two of the best players in Kyrie Irving and James Harden. Despite this, they allowed the Kings to rally and hand them another loss.

More worryingly, Harden had a nightmare night, finishing with only four points, seven rebounds and 12 assists. He also committed six turnovers that repeatedly gifted Sacramento numerous opportunities for a comeback.

Harden has been dealing with hamstring and hand issues. Irving will have to do more if “The Beard” continues to battle injuries.

Key Player - Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving had his worst game of the season since being re-inserted into the Brooklyn Nets lineup. Against the Kings’ porous defense, he only managed to register 14 points, three rebounds, one assist, a steal and two blocks. Before the stinker against Sacramento, he had been sizzling hot.

Chris Milholen @CMilholenSB Kyrie Irving said this period “is a growth period” for the Nets. Kyrie Irving said this period “is a growth period” for the Nets.

James Harden will play against the Utah Jazz but could be compromised by nagging injuries. If the newly-named All-Star is not back to his usual self, Irving’s importance will be even more pronounced.

The mercurial point guard will have to show that he can carry the Brooklyn Nets the way Durant and Harden have shown this season.

Brooklyn Nets Predicted Lineup

G - Kyrie Irving | G - Patty Mills | F - James Harden | F - Kessler Edwards | C - Nic Claxton

Utah Jazz Preview

The Utah Jazz had a forgettable January 2022 [Photo: Deseret News]

The Utah Jazz have been on a downward spiral since early January. They have won only four games in their past 15 matches and have looked nothing like the machine they were earlier in the season.

Injuries to All-Stars Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell have shown just how much the team relies on the duo. Losing spark plug Joe Ingles to a gruesome injury for the rest of the season is something they will also have to overcome.

Mitchell, who just made it to the All-Star team as a reserve, is back in action after missing several games due to a concussion. Even though the shooting guard is back in the lineup, the Utah Jazz will still need a huge lift from the bench mob.

Unheralded rookie Trent Forrest provided a push from the reserves to get the Jazz the win over the Nuggets. He’ll be needed again versus the Brooklyn Nets, who should be raring to prove their doubters wrong.

Key Player - Donovan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell missed the last eight games for the Utah Jazz due to a concussion. Utah was only 2-6 in those games and badly missed his scoring brilliance. Despite missing those games, he still had enough to make it to the All-Star team reserve.

The now 3x All-Star is averaging 25.5 points, four rebounds and 5.2 assists. His 52.8% eFG is a career-high for the shooting guard.

Mitchell’s contribution isn’t just in his numbers, though. Without Gobert and Ingles, the Utah Jazz will need his presence to boost their confidence.

Utah Jazz Predicted Lineup

G - Mike Conley | G - Donovan Mitchell | F - Bogdan Bogdanovic | F - Royce O’Neale | C - Udoka Azubuike

Nets vs Jazz Match Prediction

Both teams will head into the game shorthanded. However, if James Harden is still hampered by hamstring and hand issues, the Utah Jazz could win back-to-back games.

Where to watch the Nets vs Jazz game

The NBA League Pass will stream the Nets vs Jazz game live. Local coverage of the matchup will be available via AT&T Rocky Mountain and YES Network.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh