Bucks' star Malik Beasley peeks in to admire ‘stunning’ wife Montana Yao’s latest IG snaps

Malik Beasley and Montana Yao are an example of ultimate couple goals and on Tuesday, the Milwaukee Bucks' star couldn't help but express his admiration for his wife. Reacting to her latest Instagram post, Beasley did not shy away from expressing his opinion, commenting:

"F***ing Stunning 😍😍😍"

Montana was draped in a stylish brown outfit by the luxury fashion brand Angel Brinks. Check out the post below:

This came days after Malik Beasley hit the five thousand career points benchmark. Beasley joined the five thousand point club in the Bucks' 126-116 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. He completed the milestone when he sank a three-pointer off an assist from Giannis Antetokounmpo in the final 1:23 of the game.

There were previous roadblocks in their relationship due to controversies surrounding Malik Beasley & Scottie Pippen's ex-wife Larsa Pippen. However, the couple welcomed their second child just over a year ago.

Montana Yao cheers Malik Beasley with 'the best is yet to come' comment

Malik Beasly shared photos featuring the New Year celebration with his wife on IG. Reacting to the post & the caption which said:

"24 🔥 greatness all year for everyone!! Let's get it 💯🙏🏾🔝"

Montana Yao commented:

"The best is yet to come! ☝️❤️"

Montana is also often seen supporting her hubby on the court during his games playing for the Milwaukee Bucks.

Currently, the Bucks are well on the road to securing a spot in the playoffs with their 32-16 run, securing them the second spot in the eastern conference, just behind the 37-11 Boston Celtics.

Though they may seem to be in a comfortable spot, the Bucks must maintain a winning stride to secure their playoff spot in a tight and competitive eastern conference. Owing to the two consecutive losses against the Denver Nuggets and the Portland TrailBlazers, the Bucks have slipped to a 6-4 stride in their last 10 games, winning only three out of their last four games.

The Bucks' recent loss against the Portland Trailblazers also spoiled Damian Lillard's homecoming to the Blazers Arena. On what was otherwise a glorious return to the arena of the team Lillard dedicated 11 seasons to, the cherry on top of the homecoming remained out of reach.

