Bucks Summer League roster 2023: Details of players, coaches, schedule and more

The Milwaukee Bucks have bigger aims than winning the Las Vegas Summer League. They re-signed their major free agents and are hoping to build another run at a title with a healthy Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Milwaukee will use its Summer League roster to develop potential bench and role players. The Bucks are a long shot to win the tournament at 25/1.
Milwaukee willl be a solid out and tough opponent. The players will be eager to use the opportunity to earn a permanent NBA roster spot with a solid performance in Las Vegas.
Let’s take a look at the Bucks' Summer League roster. It's huge.
Milwaukee Bucks' Summer League players
The Bucks are carrying 20 players, including the son of former franchise star Vin Baker, in the Summer League. Vin Baker Jr. is a guard/forward who played two seasons for the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers.
It will be hard and ultracompetitive for players to find a spot. Every one will be wanting to make the most of the limited minutes they get during Las Vegas.
The team is filled with some guys looking for another NBA chance. Milwaukee also has some talented undrafted players who will be looking to prove NBA scouts wrong.
Bucks' Summer League coaches
Assistant coach Adrian Griffin will be the summer league coach for Milwaukee.
Bucks Schedule
Milwaukee has a manageable schedule. They play mutiple teams in similiar situations, competing for the NBA title and not the summer league championship.
The Bucks and their opponents do not have a lot of big name draft picks. They are filled more with players fighting for bench roles in the NBA.
What to watch for
The treturn of Tacko Fall. The 7-foot-6 big man is returning to try to find a place in the NBA again.
All-American Drew Timme out of Gonzaga was one of college basketball's best players, but his lack of athleticism resulted in him going undrafted. Timme will try to prove scouts wrong in the Summer League.
Jabari Parker, the No. 2 pick in the 2014 draft by the Bucks, is also attempting an NBA comeback and was on the Summer League roster initially. Parker's career was derailed by a knee injury. He played for six teams in eight seasons and last played in the league (12 games) in 2021-22. However, he is not expected to play in the Summer League because of a "family matter," The Athletic's Eric Nehm.
