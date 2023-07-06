Bucks Summer League roster 2023: Details of players, coaches, schedule and more

The Milwaukee Bucks have bigger aims than winning the Las Vegas Summer League. They re-signed their major free agents and are hoping to build another run at a title with a healthy Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Milwaukee will use its Summer League roster to develop potential bench and role players. The Bucks are a long shot to win the tournament at 25/1.

Milwaukee willl be a solid out and tough opponent. The players will be eager to use the opportunity to earn a permanent NBA roster spot with a solid performance in Las Vegas.

Let’s take a look at the Bucks' Summer League roster. It's huge.

Milwaukee Bucks' Summer League players

Player Position Vin Baker Forward Paris Bass Guard MarJon Beauchamp Forward Hugo Besson Guard Tyler Bey Forward Tyler Cook Forward Aliou Diarra Forward Tacko Fall Center Jazian Gortman Guard AJ Green Guard Alan Griffin Guard Andre Jackson Jr Guard Chris Livingston Forward Nic Mannion Guard Iverson Molinar Guard Omari Moore Guard Jabari Parker Forward Anthony Tarke Forward Drew Timme Forward Lindell Wigginton Guard

The Bucks are carrying 20 players, including the son of former franchise star Vin Baker, in the Summer League. Vin Baker Jr. is a guard/forward who played two seasons for the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers.

It will be hard and ultracompetitive for players to find a spot. Every one will be wanting to make the most of the limited minutes they get during Las Vegas.

The team is filled with some guys looking for another NBA chance. Milwaukee also has some talented undrafted players who will be looking to prove NBA scouts wrong.

Bucks' Summer League coaches

Assistant coach Adrian Griffin will be the summer league coach for Milwaukee.

Bucks Schedule

Date and Time Opponent Channel July 7 (5pm ET) Denver Nuggets ESPNU July 8 (9pm ET) Phoenix Suns NBA TV July 11 (6pm ET) Brooklyn Nets ESPNU July 13 (5:30pm ET) Miami Heat NBA TV Game #5 TBD TBD

Milwaukee has a manageable schedule. They play mutiple teams in similiar situations, competing for the NBA title and not the summer league championship.

The Bucks and their opponents do not have a lot of big name draft picks. They are filled more with players fighting for bench roles in the NBA.

What to watch for

The treturn of Tacko Fall. The 7-foot-6 big man is returning to try to find a place in the NBA again.

All-American Drew Timme out of Gonzaga was one of college basketball's best players, but his lack of athleticism resulted in him going undrafted. Timme will try to prove scouts wrong in the Summer League.

Jabari Parker, the No. 2 pick in the 2014 draft by the Bucks, is also attempting an NBA comeback and was on the Summer League roster initially. Parker's career was derailed by a knee injury. He played for six teams in eight seasons and last played in the league (12 games) in 2021-22. However, he is not expected to play in the Summer League because of a "family matter."

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm Update:



Per Bucks PR, Jabari Parker will no longer participate in Summer League with the team because of a family matter. Update:Per Bucks PR, Jabari Parker will no longer participate in Summer League with the team because of a family matter.

