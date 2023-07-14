Michael Jordan is known for his dynastic run with the Chicago Bulls. However, Jordan came out of retirement when he was 38 years old to play for the Washington Wizards.

Jordan still played well despite his age. He could not defend like he used to, but he still found a way to fill up the scoresheet.

Former mercurial talent Ron Artest was a young player in the NBA at the time. He was on the Chicago Bulls and had to defend the elderly Jordan on Washington. At the time in 2002, Artest was astounded by Jordan’s ability in his older age.

“It’s just like the movie 'Superman,'” Artest said. "You knew he was going to do something amazing, because he always does. He was tired, it was the fourth quarter but he came in and whoosh.”

The comments came after a 2002 game between the Bulls and Wizards. Artest guarded Jordan most of the game. Jordan led the Wizards to a 89-83 win.

In the final seconds of the game, Artest blocked Jordan’s shot and started a fast break for the Bulls. The 38-year-old Jordan ran down the floor for a chase-down block and pinned the ball against the backboard. Jordan’s effort sealed the win against Artest and Jordan’s former team.

How did Jordan play with the Washington Wizards?

Jordan’s time with the Wizards in 2001 did not get off to a hot start. He was shooting less than 40 percent and was constantly seen icing his knees while on the bench. The team lost nine of its first 11 games.

Jordan adjusted and then led the Wizards to a 17-14 record. He even dropped 51 points against the Charlotte Hornets and followed that with 45 points in his next game.

Jordan averaged 22.9 points per game that season and played in 60 games. He shot 41.6%. He took 22.1 shots per game and did not take a back seat or a bench role.

Jordan shifted his game style. His high-flying ways were left behind in the past. He instead relied on his vintage midrange jumper and classic fadeaway.

He no longer took the toughest assignment on defense. He instead relied on his basketball IQ to make well-timed steals and jump in passing lanes.

Jordan returned to the Wizards for a second season at 39 years old. He averaged 20.0 ppg in 82 games that season.

